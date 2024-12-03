Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, continues to strengthen its commitment to societal development through strategic initiatives that enhance learning and professional growth within the local community. In line with this commitment, Dr. Saud Al Shidhani, Chief Transformation Officer at Sohar International, recently conducted two expert-led sessions at Muscat University centered on Customer Experience (CX). These sessions, designed for undergraduates, alumni, and postgraduate participants, aimed to equip emerging business leaders with critical skills to optimize customer satisfaction and drive long-term loyalty.

Emphasizing the significance of initiatives like the Customer Experience Program, Dr. Al Shidhani emphasized the importance of programs like the Customer Experience initiative, stating, “Through such efforts, Sohar International endeavors to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world application, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of customer experience and its significant impact on sustainable business growth. In today’s highly competitive environment, where customer expectations are continually evolving, a well-rounded approach to CX is essential. This program empowers students to navigate the complexities of customer satisfaction and design experiences that engage diverse audiences effectively. At Sohar International, we recognize that education is a transformative force that drives societal progress. The youth of Oman, as the future leaders and change agents, must be equipped with the skills to excel in a rapidly changing landscape.”

The Customer Experience Program provides participants with advanced knowledge and practical tools for optimizing customer interactions by identifying and addressing pain points throughout the customer journey. The curriculum seamlessly integrates theoretical insights with practical strategies, covering key areas such as understanding customer needs, journey mapping, persona development, feedback analysis, and employee training. This comprehensive approach ensures that students gain the expertise needed to measure and enhance customer experiences, tackle real-world business challenges, and create impactful solutions that promote customer satisfaction, loyalty, and continuous improvement.

Sohar International’s collaboration with Muscat University reinforces the bank’s commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce that drives innovation and sets new benchmarks of excellence. These sessions not only provide students with actionable insights but also offer them the opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals, ensuring they remain well-informed and ahead of evolving trends in customer-centric business practices. Through initiatives like this, Sohar International is dedicated to nurturing individual talent, elevating business standards, and bolstering Oman’s economic resilience.

