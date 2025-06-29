Muscat – In a landmark move underscoring its commitment to driving digital innovation and financial inclusion, Sohar International has announced the official launch of its Open Banking platform—making it the first bank in the Sultanate to introduce a fully integrated Open Banking solution. This strategic advancement enhances the bank’s digital ecosystem and reflects its role as a catalyst for technology-driven progress within Oman’s financial sector.

Open Banking gives businesses greater visibility and control over their financial information, helping them manage cash flow, plan more accurately, and make informed decisions. The platform also enables faster, more efficient financial transactions, reducing complexity and improving daily business operations.

“This launch reflects our strong alignment with the Central Bank of Oman’s forward-looking regulatory framework,” said Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. “Through Open Banking, we are not only meeting compliance requirements but also enabling the development of industry-specific financial and non-financial services. These capabilities empower businesses to streamline their operations, drive innovation, and contribute meaningfully to national priorities such as financial inclusion, private sector growth, and digital advancement under Oman Vision 2040.”

By providing secure and compliant access to banking services through open APIs, Sohar International’s Open Banking platform allows fintech companies, corporates, and government entities to build tailored financial solutions with greater agility. The platform aims to lower integration costs, shorten time-to-market, and allow for more customer-centric services to emerge.

“At Sohar International, we continue to reinforce our position as a digital leader by accelerating innovation and delivering solutions at speed,” said Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Technology and Digital Officer. “Our commitment to leveraging advanced digital capabilities enables us to respond swiftly to market needs, foster meaningful partnerships, and shape a future-ready financial ecosystem for the Sultanate .”

The launch reflects Sohar International’s long-term vision to serve as a strategic partner in Oman’s journey toward a more digital, knowledge-based economy. As the financial sector evolves, the bank remains focused on creating value for businesses, customers, and the broader economy through innovation, collaboration, and technology-driven solutions.

