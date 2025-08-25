Muscat, Oman – In a celebration of partnerships and shared progress, Sohar International hosted a dinner in the Governorate of Dhofar, bringing together distinguished clients from both the public and private sectors. The gathering, held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Muslim Al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, welcomed an esteemed roster of VIPs, including H.E. Dr. Ahmed Mohsin Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and H.E. Faisal Abdullah Al-Rawas, Chairman of the Board at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Members of Sohar International’s Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer Abdulwahid Mohammed Al Murshidi, and the executive management team were also in attendance to personally extend their appreciation and warm hospitality.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, remarked: “This gathering reflects our deep appreciation for the trust our clients place in us, while reaffirming Sohar International’s commitment to driving initiatives that contribute to the sustainable growth of Dhofar. Such events are an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, celebrate milestones, and open doors for greater collaboration—aligned with the national aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

The evening opened with welcoming remarks, followed by a keynote address from the CEO, who highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration as a catalyst for growth. Reinforcing this vision, Sohar International announced the handover of four electric vehicles to Dhofar Municipality, a step that underscores the Bank’s efforts to foster sustainability and advance environmental stewardship in the Governorate.

Underscoring its role as an enabler of entrepreneurship, Sohar International also spotlighted its partnership with the Oman Chamber of Commerce through its sponsorship of the “Tamkeen w Somou” exhibition for small and medium enterprises. At the event, 25 winners were honoured across various categories for their contributions, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to empowering SMEs, driving innovation, and supporting Oman’s diversification agenda.

In a gesture that reflects the Bank’s philosophy of “Winning Beyond Banking”, Sohar International extended its support to the Al Noor Association for the Blind (Dhofar Branch). Through this initiative, the Bank will help raise awareness on services provided to individuals with visual impairment, equip parents with the tools to support children with visual impairments, and empower individuals to navigate daily life with greater confidence.

By championing initiatives that extend beyond financial services, Sohar International continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner to communities and a contributor to national progress. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, the Bank remains committed to creating long-term value in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. More importantly, Sohar International recognizes that staying closely engaged with its valued customers is vital to building enduring relationships and delivering solutions that truly meet their evolving needs.

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om