Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening institutional resilience and sustainable governance in line with Oman Vision 2040, Sohar International served as the main sponsor of the Institutional Risk Management and Business Continuity Forum. The forum brought together senior decision-makers, policymakers, and institutional leaders to advance national readiness in managing risks and ensuring continuity of vital services. Held under the the theme “Towards a Sustainable Institutional System Enhancing Governance and Service Continuity.” It served as a high-level platform to explore governance frameworks, institutional integration, and proactive risk management practices critical to navigating future uncertainties.

Commenting on Sohar International’s active role in the forum, Hamood Abdullah Al Sawai, Chief Operating Officer at Sohar International stated, "Institutional resilience is the backbone of sustainable development, and strong governance is the foundation on which economies thrive. At Sohar International, we are committed to promoting frameworks that anticipate challenges, enable rapid adaptation, and ensure the continuity of critical services under any circumstance. This forum exemplifies how collaboration, foresight, and proactive risk management can empower institutions to navigate uncertainty and emerge stronger. By engaging with leaders across sectors, sharing knowledge, and highlighting global best practices, we aim to contribute to a resilient institutional ecosystem that supports Oman’s long-term growth and the strategic goals of Vision 2040."

Aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, the forum placed strong emphasis on advancing institutional governance, strengthening national preparedness, and embedding risk awareness across organizational structures. Sessions explored how institutions can move from reactive risk responses to anticipatory and integrated frameworks that support long-term sustainability. Key discussions also addressed the importance of scenario planning, crisis response mechanisms, and leadership accountability in ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of critical services, even under complex and rapidly changing conditions.

The forum brought together representatives from government entities, regulators, and the private sector to exchange insights on emerging risk trends and practical resilience strategies. Participants examined real-world case studies and international best practices, highlighting the value of cross-sector cooperation in building agile institutions capable of withstanding operational, economic, and environmental disruptions. The forum further reinforced the need for continuous learning, digital enablement, and institutional integration to strengthen overall readiness and service continuity.

By sponsoring such Initiatives, it reflects Sohar International's long-standing commitment to supporting national initiatives that enhance institutional effectiveness, governance maturity, and economic stability. Beyond financial services, the Bank continues to play an active role in shaping thought leadership and enabling platforms that contribute to policy dialogue and capacity-building across sectors. Through strategic partnerships and sustained engagement, Sohar International remains focused on supporting the development of a resilient, future-ready institutional ecosystem that underpins sustainable growth and reinforces Oman’s long-term development objectives.

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om