We can confirm that the shareholders of Sohar International Bank voted in favour of the merger with HSBC Bank Oman at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 20th June 2023. The shareholders of HSBC Bank Oman have also voted to approve the merger.

We are working closely with HSBC Bank Oman to ensure a smooth process to minimize disruption, if any, to HSBC Bank Oman customers and, together, have set a tentative target date of 17th August 2023 as the date of completion of the merger. This timeline remains subject to all formal steps and actions being completed without any delays on account of factors beyond the control of Sohar International and HSBC Oman. If it changes, we will let you know.

On completion of the merger, HSBC Oman customers and employees will automatically transfer to Sohar International, and the existing HSBC Oman entity will be dissolved.

Communications will shortly be issued to all customers.

Further announcements on any material developments will be made as required.