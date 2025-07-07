Muscat: Reinforcing their commitment to delivering value-driven customer experiences, Sohar International and its Islamic window, Sohar Islamic, have announced the first round of winners in their ongoing Credit Card Acquisition Campaign. The prize distribution ceremony honoured 40 winners—30 from Sohar International and 10 from Sohar Islamic—each receiving a smart device. The awards were presented by Mr. Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, and Mr. Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Islamic Banking, in a ceremony that underscored the campaign’s success in engaging customers and promoting the banks’ diverse credit card offerings and associated benefits.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “At Sohar International, our ambition is to go beyond traditional banking by embedding real value into our customers’ financial journeys. This campaign reflects our strategic intent to recognize and reward responsible financial behavior through practical and meaningful incentives. Such initiatives play a pivotal role in deepening customer trust, enhancing engagement, and contributing to a more rewarding banking experience.”

Mr. Fahad Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic added: “Sohar Islamic remains committed to offering value-led financial solutions grounded in ethical principles. Through this campaign, we aim to cultivate responsible spending habits while reinforcing the tangible benefits of Sharia-compliant banking. Initiatives like this reflect our vision to empower customers through impactful solutions that support their financial wellbeing.”

Launched earlier this year, the Credit Card Acquisition Campaign is designed to encourage both new and existing customers to adopt and actively use their Sohar International or Sohar Islamic credit cards. Customers spending a minimum of OMR 50 are automatically entered into a monthly raffle draw, running until the end of the year. In total, 500 smart devices—including smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets—will be distributed throughout the campaign, with 30 winners from Sohar International and 10 from Sohar Islamic selected each month. The structure of the campaign ensures equitable chances for all participants, reinforcing transparency and inclusivity. In addition to the rewards, the credit cards offer long-term value with benefits such as lifetime-free issuance, 1% cashback on all purchases, up to 5,000 welcome points, activation bonuses, complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, and the Entertainer App.

This campaign represents a strategic approach by both Sohar International and Sohar Islamic to integrate immediate incentives with sustained customer value. It reflects the banks’ broader vision to reshape the customer experience in Oman’s banking landscape through initiatives that are meaningful, innovative, and aligned with evolving lifestyle needs.

About Sohar International

