Muscat: Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment, community development, and the promotion of impactful local partnerships that contribute to in-country value, Sohar International has announced its strategic partnership for the third edition of Sport Spark 2025. Hosted at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the immersive indoor sporting event spans over 9,000 square meters of fully air-conditioned halls and is organized in collaboration with the Muscat Governorate, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and several private sector partners.

The event was officially inaugurated in the presence of H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality; and Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, along with distinguished representatives from the public and private sectors. Running until August 16 across Halls 1 and 2 at OCEC, the event offers a dynamic environment that brings together sports, innovation, and community engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “In light of the challenges facing communities today, it is essential to prioritize the promotion of a healthy and active lifestyle among youth and all individuals. Sporting events like Sport Spark play a vital role in providing a safe and motivating environment that enables everyone to engage in physical activity, especially during seasons when outdoor exercise is less feasible. By supporting this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to creating opportunities that enhance both physical and mental well-being, nurture local sporting talent, and foster a spirit of collaboration and community. We believe that investing in such initiatives is an investment in the future of our generations and reflects the important role national institutions play in contributing effectively to social and economic development. Sohar International remains steadfast in working alongside its partners to support initiatives that cultivate inspiring and sustainable environments, helping to develop skills and promote overall community welfare.”

Through this strategic partnership, Sohar International underscores its continued support for forward-thinking initiatives that transcend traditional frameworks, providing an inclusive and enriching space for youth and families to connect, develop, and thrive. Now in its third year, Sport Spark continues to grow in scale and impact, offering more than 20 sports disciplines—including the introduction of indoor golf and hockey. The event welcomes children, youth, and families to a well-structured environment under the guidance of professional coaches, tailored to various age groups and skill levels. This year’s edition features a host of first-time activities in Oman, such as the Muscat Night Run with 2.5 km and 5 km track options, the Football Academies Cup with participation from 23 local and regional teams, and the Ninja Obstacle Series, offering a modern, high-adrenaline take on obstacle-based competitions.

In addition to sports tournaments and e-sports challenges, the event also caters to the corporate sector by offering customized packages for team-building days and professional recreation—promoting a culture where wellness and productivity are mutually reinforcing.

The event is structured around a comprehensive timeline. Morning sessions, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., are reserved for a dedicated children’s summer camp (ages 6 to 14), designed to blend learning and fun through interactive programming. General sports activities begin from 2:00 p.m. and continue until midnight, offering a safe, stimulating, and inclusive atmosphere that encourages active participation across the community.

This partnership is fully aligned with Sohar International’s broader strategy of enabling impactful and visionary collaborations that support youth, innovation, and cultural development. By contributing to initiatives that inspire, engage, and empower, the bank reaffirms its role as a catalyst for sustainable community advancement and long-term national progress.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.