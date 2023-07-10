Cairo, Egypt: SODIC, the leading real estate developer in Egypt, revealed its newest retail destination "SPLANADA". Strategically located on Road 90, and directly adjacent to the American University in Cairo (AUC), SPLANADA is the retail component of a larger SODIC development consisting of “EDNC” commercial district and Eastown residential neighbourhood.

A one-of-a-kind European-inspired retail destination, SPLANADA boasts 14,765 sqm of GLA and promises to bring unique tailored retail concepts that engage everyday visitors. From specialty restaurants and artisan delicacies to pop-up boutique fashion stores, innovative local concepts, vibrant entertainment outlets, and a first-of-its-kind theatre with a dynamic program, SPLANADA will also be home to SODIC’s newest Sales Centre, a new iconic building built around engaging interactive experiences.

Planned to open by year-end, SPLANADA is set within modern architecture, infused with art and greenery, and designed sustainably. The newest retail destination boasts a vibrant promenade with access to an iconic park that features a sports hub, children’s area, and dining venues and is served by 750 underground parking spaces.

Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager said, "We are excited to introduce our newest SODIC retail experience at New Cairo. SPLANADA is destined to be New Cairo’s go-to destination with everything you need in one place. We are collaborating with the best concept designers, using a highly creative approach to deliver a truly enjoyable and engaging experience to our residents and customers.”

