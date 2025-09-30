Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ is proud to participate at WETEX 2025 for the second time in a row, reaffirming its position as an Enabler of Sustainability in the region. Starting today, 30th September to 2nd October, the agency is engaging audiences with a branded stand that highlights its expertise in creative communication, digital engagement and content innovation.

SOCIALEYEZ positions itself as a catalyst for amplifying sustainability initiatives through impactful storytelling. At its stand, the agency showcases real-time coverage, interactive content hubs and inspiring case studies that demonstrate how communication empowers organisations to bring sustainable practices to life and connect with audiences more effectively.

Visitors can experience the interactive content hub, designed for networking, collaboration and exploring successful sustainability campaigns delivered for government and private sector clients. Throughout the exhibition, SOCIALEYEZ drives conversations and engagement by creating live content that highlights the importance of sustainability in action.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director of SOCIALEYEZ, says: “We are delighted to be part of WETEX 2025 for the second year in a row, as it reflects our continued commitment to championing sustainability through impactful communication. We truly value this partnership, as it allows us to showcase the power of storytelling to bring initiatives to life, influence perceptions and encourage positive change. WETEX provides the perfect platform to connect with partners, clients and innovators who share our vision of building a more sustainable future.”

As one of the region’s leading digital communication agencies, SOCIALEYEZ continues to collaborate with forward-thinking organisations to create content that drives awareness, action and meaningful impact.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth No. J34 at WETEX 2025 to meet the SOCIALEYEZ team and explore innovative communication strategies that bring sustainability stories to life.

To schedule an interview, or for further information please contact Brazen MENA

E: SOCIALEYEZ@brazenmena.com

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.