Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has achieved an impressive score of 91 in the 2024 Annual GRESB Assessment, marking a significant improvement from its 2023 score of 72. This achievement highlights Sobha Realty's steadfast commitment to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars, strengthened by its second consecutive year of voluntary participation in the GRESB ESG benchmarking. This advancement positions Sobha Realty among the top 4% of global entities striving for excellence in ESG performance and sustainability leadership.

In the 2024 GRESB Development Benchmarking Assessment, Sobha Realty outperformed both global and peer averages, attaining an exceptional development score of 65 out of 70. This achievement reaffirms Sobha Realty's dedication to embedding ESG principles into its design and construction processes, advancing sustainable development across its portfolio.

Among its peer group of 23 participants from over 14 countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia Sobha Realty ranked ninth, showcasing its rising influence in the global sustainability landscape.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “Our significant progress in the GRESB assessment exemplifies Sobha Realty’s dedication to sustainability and climate leadership. By centring our ESG goals on sustainable developments, we create meaningful and positive impact, especially in environmental sustainability. Our ambition is to set new standards for sustainable development that benefits our communities, stakeholders, and the planet.”

Sobha Realty’s GRESB Assessment success exemplifies its leadership in sustainability and further reinforces its commitment to UAE’s vision for a sustainable future, such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, UAE circular economy policy and UAE’s Green Agenda. Over the past years, the developer has continuously pioneered high-quality climate reporting with its three comprehensive ESG reports and two Greenhouse Gas (GHG) assessments, which form the basis of its systematic emissions reduction strategy, further supporting the UAE’s climate goals.

Moreover, Sobha Realty’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report provides valuable insights into climate change impacts outlining robust governance and risk management strategies for a sustainable future.

GRESB is an independent organization providing validated ESG performance data and peer benchmarks, enhancing industry-wide engagement, decision-making, and business intelligence.

Its rigorous process consists of data validation, scoring, and peer comparison, ensuring Sobha Realty’s performance is held to the highest global standards.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has eleven masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and it’s very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.

