Doha, Qatar — Shorooq today announced at Web Summit Qatar that Hamad Al-Hajri, Founder of Snoonu, will invest across two of the firm’s flagship strategies: its newly launched late-stage growth fund, backed by the Qatar Investment Authority, and its global AI fund, backed by Presight–G42. The commitments underscore a shared conviction that the next generation of category-defining companies will be built at the intersection of ambitious founders, deep institutional capital, and ecosystems capable of scaling technology globally—an advantage increasingly visible across the GCC.

For Shorooq, the partnership marks a deeper alignment with the region’s technology trajectory and a continued investment in building enduring, cross-border platforms from the Gulf. By welcoming Hamad as an investor across both late-stage growth and AI, Shorooq expands its network of operator-investors shaping the region’s digital economy from within, while reinforcing its long-term ambition to originate, support, and scale breakout companies capable of competing globally—with Doha as a strategic node in that journey.

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq, commented: “Hamad Al-Hajri represents the new Gulf builder—an operator with real velocity, sharp product instincts, and a global bar for excellence. His decision to back both our late-stage growth strategy, supported by the Qatar Investment Authority, and our AI strategy, backed by Presight–G42, is a strong signal of where the region is heading. We are proud to deepen our roots in Doha and to continue building a platform that connects Gulf ambition with global outcomes—quietly, consistently, and at scale.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Al-Hajri, Founder of Snoonu, said: “The Gulf is entering a decisive phase in its technology journey. What attracted me to Shorooq is its ability to back founders across stages and sectors while maintaining institutional discipline and global standards. Investing across both the late-stage growth and AI strategies reflects my deep belief and immense pride that the most impactful companies of the next decade will be built right here in this region — proudly rooted in Qatar and the GCC, yet engineered and scaled to compete and win worldwide.”

Hamad is a renowned Qatari technology entrepreneur, engineer, and investor with over two decades of experience in business innovation, AI, and digital transformation. He founded Snoonu in 2019, transforming it into Qatar's leading super app for food delivery, groceries, e-commerce, laundry, car services, tickets, and more — proudly made in Qatar.

Under his leadership, Snoonu achieved remarkable milestones, including becoming one of the region's fastest-profitable tech companies, generating over one billion Qatari Riyals in revenue, securing major investments, and forming a landmark partnership with Jahez Group. A multiple award winner — including the prestigious Mercure HEC Award for the Middle East (the first for the GCC in over two decades) — Hamad is celebrated for his resilient, visionary leadership and commitment to empowering local ecosystems, SMEs, and innovation.

With advanced degrees from institutions including HEC Paris, Stanford, and others, he continues to drive Snoonu's growth while championing the rise of Gulf-born tech champions on the world stage.

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-strategy investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an institution designed to endure, born in a region where the future of capital is being written.



