SNB (Sketch n Build), one of the Middle East’s leading production houses (www.snbdubai.com), has entered into a strategic partnership with TSS (TSS Advertising), a long-established Saudi events and exhibitions specialist (www.tss-adv.com).

The two companies have worked together for more than five years and are now formalising their collaboration to strengthen their presence in the Kingdom. The agreement brings together SNB’s regional scale and international-standard production with TSS’s local market expertise and trusted client relationships.

As part of the partnership, the teams will operate from a new 3000 sqm facility in Riyadh, creating a combined production capacity of more than 8000 sqm. This positions them to deliver large-scale, high-impact exhibitions and events across Saudi Arabia, the GCC and the wider Middle East.

“We have always admired TSS for their deep understanding of the Saudi market and their strong reputation for delivering turnkey solutions,” said Matthew Green, Co-Founder of SNB. “After years of collaboration, this formal partnership allows us to combine strengths and invest in the future of the Kingdom’s events industry.”

The partnership supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by strengthening the Kingdom’s capacity to host world-class exhibitions and events. The teams are already collaborating on major projects and plan continued investment in the region.

