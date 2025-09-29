Riyadh – Snap today announced the launch of the App Power Pack, an innovative suite of advertising tools and solutions designed to empower app marketers to enhance performance and achieve measurable results on Snapchat. This step comes as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The App Power Pack integrates seamlessly into both new and existing campaigns and has already demonstrated the ability to increase app install rates by at least 25%. The pack supports both Apple’s SKAdNetwork (SKAN) campaigns as well as non-SKAN campaigns.

Key Components of the Pack:

Target Cost Bidding (tCPA): Allows advertisers to set a target cost per acquisition, while Snap’s system dynamically optimizes delivery.

Target Cost Bidding (tCPA): Allows advertisers to set a target cost per acquisition, while Snap's system dynamically optimizes delivery.

Sponsored Snaps: A new ad format that appears directly in the Chat inbox – Snapchat's most frequently used surface – delivering an 18% lift in unique converters in Q2 2025.

App End Cards: Automatically added to Snap Ads and Story Ads, providing users with clearer previews of apps through images pulled directly from app stores.

Playable Ads: Enable users to test a mini version of a game before downloading; currently in testing for non-SKAN campaigns.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulla Al Hammadi, General Manager of Snap in Saudi Arabia, said:“Saudi Arabia has one of the most dynamic digital ecosystems in the region, with over 25 million people using Snapchat monthly and opening the app more than 50 times a day. The launch of the App Power Pack provides advertisers with advanced solutions to boost campaign efficiency and drive up to 25% growth in app installs. This reflects our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s digital economy in line with Vision 2030, as young people increasingly embrace digital applications across gaming, financial services, and e-commerce. With technologies powered by AI and AR, we aim to empower local and regional brands to reach wider audiences and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

The App Power Pack opens new opportunities for Saudi businesses, from gaming apps that engage younger audiences to financial and service applications experiencing increasing demand. With these solutions, advertisers can boost installs, drive engagement, and maximize returns on their advertising investments.

Snap invites advertisers across Saudi Arabia to begin benefiting from the App Power Pack starting today and to leverage its integrated solutions to achieve faster, more impactful results.