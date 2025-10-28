Doha, Qatar: In a region rapidly shaping the future of digital innovation, Snap Inc. has officially opened its new office in Doha’s Msheireb district, in the presence of Founder and Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel and Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO). This expansion marks a major milestone in its Middle East presence and reaffirms its long-term investment in the region’s digital economy, amid the rapid digital innovations taking place in Qatar.

The new Doha office strengthens Snap Inc.’s presence at the centre of this momentum, bringing the company closer to the region’s thriving community of creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The launch, inaugurated by Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel during his visit to Doha, alongside representatives from the Government Communications Office (GCO) reinforces Snap Inc.’s vision to support Qatar’s digital transformation, nurture emerging talent, and foster meaningful partnerships with local businesses in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Gulf region is among the most connected and technologically advanced in the world, with users opening Snapchat more than 45 times a day on average. Around 85% engage daily with augmented reality experiences, reflecting the region’s strong enthusiasm for immersive technologies. As Qatar continues to advance its digital transformation, Snapchat remains a key part of social connection, enabling people to express themselves, be creative, and communicate meaningfully, making it one of the most preferred platforms in the country for staying connected.

“We welcome Snap Inc.’s expansion in Qatar and its continued contribution to the country’s digital and creative economy. The establishment of the new office represents an important step in strengthening our strategic partnership, which began three years ago and has already achieved significant milestones, particularly in development, training, and support for the creative industry,” said Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the GCO. “Today marks the beginning of a new phase in this close cooperation, one that supports our efforts to build a digital infrastructure capable of keeping pace with the latest developments in content creation, while attracting skilled professionals and empowering exceptional talents across the region — reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional hub for innovation, technology, and digital transformation, and supporting the nation’s comprehensive development journey.”

“Qatar stands as one of the region’s most dynamic and forward-looking markets and is home to an incredibly creative and highly engaged community,” said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. in MENA. “With this new office, we’re deepening our roots in a market that celebrates creativity and culture, and reaffirming our commitment to empowering creators, partners, and businesses to unlock new opportunities within Qatar’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.”

Building on its landmark MoU with the GCO on the sidelines of the second edition of Web Summit Qatar, held in February this year, Snap Inc. has already laid the groundwork for the region’s first Augmented Reality (AR) Academy, which aims to develop the next generation of AR talent in Qatar. The initiative will be open to young innovators across the region, with the goal of developing a generation of distinguished creators equipped with the skills and tools needed to shape the future of immersive technology — supporting Qatar’s creative economy and strengthening Snap’s role as a leading company in AR innovation across the region.

Snap’s expanded presence in Qatar will open new avenues for businesses to connect with an increasingly dynamic and digitally engaged audience. With the number of active advertisers continuing to grow, the Qatari market offers strong potential for brands seeking to engage with audiences through authentic and impactful storytelling methods.

The opening of the Doha office marks a bold new chapter in Snap Inc.’s presence in the Middle East, one that unites creativity, technology, and community to shape the future of digital experiences. With this expansion, Snap Inc. reaffirms its leadership in connecting people, empowering creators, and advancing the possibilities of augmented reality.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

About the Government Communications Office

The Government Communications Office (GCO) was established by Amiri Decree No. (27) of 2015 to serve as the strategic communications arm of the State of Qatar. It coordinates communications activities across government and public-sector institutions, showcasing the country’s vision, initiatives and achievements.