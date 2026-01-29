Dubai, UAE: SmartCrowd has announced the successful exit of a three-bedroom duplex apartment in global commerce hub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) following a targeted value-add renovation, achieving a record sale price of AED 8.7 million.

The result represents an incredible 22.5% outperformance versus the original projected exit price of AED 7.1 million and delivers a net ROI of 25% to investors after all fees.

The transaction highlights the continued strength of DIFC’s prime residential market, where demand for high-quality, centrally located assets remains resilient. It also highlights SmartCrowd’s growing capability in sourcing and executing short-term property flips — an investment model the platform introduced to complement its established Buy & Hold strategy.

With over AED 220 million of successful exits to date and over AED 300 million planned for 2026, SmartCrowd has become a key player in the region’s evolving and innovative Proptech investment landscape.

“Our north star is investor satisfaction, and we measure that through realised outcomes, including net returns delivered to our investors. Our back-to-back record flips in DIFC and Palm Jumeirah reflect the consistency of our performance to date, completing three times more exits than all the other crowdfunding platforms in the region combined” commented Riz Ahmed, CEO of SmartCrowd.

“Exceeding projections by more than 22% proves the strength of Dubai’s prime market and the discipline behind our acquisition, renovation, and asset management approach. Our Flip strategy continues to gain momentum, and we’re committed to expanding opportunities that offer both resilience and upside.”

About SmartCrowd

SmartCrowd is the MENA region’s first regulated real estate investment platform, licensed by the DFSA and registered with the DIFC. As a pioneer in fractional property ownership in Dubai, SmartCrowd opens the door for global investors to access prime real estate through a secure, transparent, and regulated framework. Whether through long-term rental income or short-term renovation strategies, SmartCrowd empowers individuals to grow their wealth in UAE real estate with confidence.

