Skybound Wealth, the global wealth advisory firm with operations across the UK, EU, Switzerland, US, Asia, and the Middle East, has today announced the launch of a new division dedicated to supporting sports professionals, footballers, and creators: Athletes & Creators by Skybound Wealth.

The division is built to address the financial challenges faced by these professionals, whose careers often peak early, span multiple borders, and involve complex and volatile income streams. It brings together cross-border wealth expertise, institutional-grade investment management, and structured coaching to help clients protect their prime earning years, build lasting capital, and prepare with confidence for life after their careers.

The launch comes at a time when financial planning for these professionals is becoming increasingly complex, with incomes compressed into short windows and often spread across multiple countries, platforms, and jurisdictions. Traditional, single-country advice cannot meet these demands. Athletes & Creators is designed to go beyond investment advice, offering long-term education and guidance that aligns with Skybound’s philosophy of building enduring relationships and equipping clients for every stage of life on and off the field or screen.

Speaking on the launch, Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth, said:

“For athletes and creators, careers often peak early, incomes can be volatile, and lives move across borders. Too many finish their careers without the structures, coaching, or financial security they deserve. Our mission is to help change that story.

Athletes & Creators is not about portfolios, it’s about people. We want every client to finish their career with options, not obstacles. That means protecting families, investing with discipline, and building a transition plan that works in the real world.”

Alongside investment management, the new division provides structured coaching and education to help clients thrive both during and after their careers. Skybound’s holistic approach covers every aspect of financial wellbeing - from contracts and cash flow planning to advanced tax structuring, protection services, and long-term succession planning.

A strong focus is placed on transition, helping clients build sustainable income streams, safeguard family commitments, and secure lasting financial security when careers evolve or conclude. Underpinning all of this is Skybound’s proprietary technology, which delivers real-time insights, clarity, and control across multiple jurisdictions.

The new division is designed for families as well as individuals and will work in tandem with Skybound’s Women Like Us initiative, creating a more holistic framework of financial wellbeing that includes partners and spouses at every stage.

This combination of expert human guidance, powerful digital tools, and a truly global presence provides athletes and creators with a level of visibility and confidence that sets a new standard in the wealth management industry, underscoring Skybound Wealth’s commitment to addressing evolving client needs with expertise, innovation, and a long-term view.

About Skybound Wealth

Skybound Wealth Management is a global wealth advisory firm serving internationally mobile professionals, families, entrepreneurs - and now athletes and creators. With offices across the UK, EU, US, Middle East, Switzerland, and Asia, Skybound is recognised for its independent, whole-of-market advice, cross-border expertise, and institutional-grade investment management. The firm is committed to helping clients protect, grow, and transition their wealth with confidence in an increasingly complex world.