GENEVA – SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, has signed a five-year extension with Heathrow Airport to support Heathrow’s vast and growing network infrastructure. Through this agreement, SITA will provide a wide range of network, telecommunications, and connectivity services, while introducing innovative new solutions to businesses operating within Heathrow.

Since 2011, SITA has built a strong relationship with Heathrow, reinforcing the airport’s infrastructure as it became the busiest airport in Europe, with nearly 80 million passengers in 2023. As part of the new agreement, SITA will continue to strengthen Heathrow’s digital infrastructure, managing its extensive network as the airport continues to expand and improve its IT infrastructure. This includes supporting thousands of network access switches and wireless access points, and thousands more analogue and internet phone lines. With this, Heathrow will continue to benefit from SITA’s deep knowledge and understanding of the complex airport environment.

In addition, as part of the deal, the SITA on-site team at Heathrow will deliver new projects and ongoing support around the network telecoms infrastructure, cyber-security, radio and operational technology. They will be on hand to support Heathrow’s internal customers, B2B commercial customers, and the airport’s wider supply chain. With this new model, SITA will also enhance the commercial telecoms offering for Heathrow's B2B customers, delivering high-quality communications solutions to a variety of internal clients, including airlines, ground handlers and retailers.

Sergio Colella, President, Europe at SITA, said: “As air traffic increases across European airports, airports are increasingly prioritizing IT to strengthen their operations, and give their passengers a seamless experience. With this fantastic agreement, SITA continues to show why we remain the air transport industry’s most trusted partner. By delivering a robust IT infrastructure, our goal is to make sure Heathrow can future-proof its network needs for effortless operations, all while making the passenger experience more enjoyable. This partnership also opens exciting new avenues for commercial clients enabling the London airport to offer its customers a raft of new opportunities.”

Helen Elsby, Chief Solutions Officer, Heathrow Airport, says, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with SITA as strengthening and enhancing our IT infrastructure is critical to our mission to be an extraordinary airport fit for the future. Having a robust and reliable network is essential for delivering seamless operations and meeting the needs of millions of passengers and numerous businesses that rely on Heathrow every day. In addition to providing this assurance, the partnership also provides the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the innovative solutions that SITA brings to our industry and to our customers.”