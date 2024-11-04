GENEVA – SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, is partnering with Accelya to deliver new digital retailing solutions for passengers, removing the reliance on dated, legacy systems.

This strategic partnership with Accelya, a leading global software provider to the airline industry, will allow airlines to migrate to modern airline retailing for passengers, including a contactless airport solution based on biometric recognition, which will also drive operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Through this partnership, Accelya’s FLX ONE Delivery—part of their new FLX ONE platform, a comprehensive Offer, Order, Settle Deliver (OOSD) solution—will be integrated with SITA’s advanced Flex APIs. This will enable airlines to streamline their airport operations, reduce dependency on traditional Departure Control Systems (DCS), and create a more personalized, seamless passenger experience all while reducing costs.

In a major development that supports the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Offer, Order, Settle Deliver (OOSD) initiative to advance customer centricity with a seamless digital experience, the partnership will focus on integrating Accelya’s commercial systems with SITA’s passenger touchpoints for airport and off-airport passenger processing.

"The rise of digital expectations among passengers, coupled with demand for more personalized travel experiences, shows the need for modern, agile and integrated systems," said Nathalie Altwegg, Senior Vice President of Airports at SITA. "This partnership with Accelya marks a significant milestone in our commitment to drive the digital transformation of retailing within the aviation industry. By integrating technologies, we can use our deep industry expertise to drive a more efficient and passenger-centric future. We are empowering airlines to deliver a more personalized and seamless travel experience to passengers, setting new standards in how they serve customers and manage their operations.”

Legacy systems such as Passenger Service Systems (PSS) and DCS have long been the backbone of airline operations but are increasingly seen as barriers to innovation due to their complexity and lack of flexibility, as the industry seeks to drive operational efficiencies, enhance passenger personalization and improve security protocols.

Sam Gilliland, Chief Executive Officer of Accelya, added: "Accelya is delighted to partner with SITA for our FLX ONE Delivery solution and integrate with their best-in-class airport experience and delivery capabilities. Airlines now have the flexibility, when partnering with Accelya, to seamlessly extend their offer, order, and settle retailing capabilities to the airport through FLX Delivery, which leverages SITA's technologies and leading airport capabilities. This partnership demonstrates the open nature of the Accelya platform and enables us to bring our comprehensive, yet modular, FLX ONE OOSD solution to airlines, empowering them to control their own journey to modern retailing."

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s growth into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

Go to www.sita.aero for more information.

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global software provider to the airline industry, powering 200+ airlines with an open, modular software platform that enables innovative airlines to drive growth, delight their customers and take control of their retailing.

Owned by Vista Equity Partners long-term perennial fund and with 2K+ employees based around 10 global offices, Accelya are trusted by industry leaders to deliver now and deliver for the future.

The company´s passenger, cargo, and industry platforms support airline retailing from offer to settlement and deliver, both above and below the wing. Accelya are proud to deliver leading-edge technologies to our customers including through our partnership with AWS and through the pioneering NDC expertise of our Miami based product team.

We are proud to enable innovation-led growth for the airline industry and put control back in the hands of airlines.