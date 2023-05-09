SirajPower, the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, announces the successful completion of the construction of the solar rooftop project at Al Tajir Glass Industries' manufacturing facility in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area. The state-of-the-art solar plant is now fully operational and is expected to generate an impressive 4.6GWh of clean energy annually.

The 2.9MWp solar plant sustainable energy solution will significantly reduce the facility's carbon footprint, offsetting over 2,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. To put this into perspective, this is equivalent to charging nearly 238 million smartphones. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, SirajPower's fully financed solar solutions support Al Tajir Glass Industries' commitment to reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and their goal to promote clean energy and contribute to a greener future.

In line with UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, this partnership represents an important step towards sustainable manufacturing practices and contributes to UAE's commitment to fostering an eco-friendly future as the country continues to invest in renewable energy. With the completion of the Al Tajir Glass Industries solar rooftop project, SirajPower further cements its position as a frontrunner in the solar energy industry, playing a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future for the UAE and beyond.