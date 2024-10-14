Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – SINNAD, a pioneer provider of Card Processing and Payment Services in the MENA region, a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider, is privileged to receive dual recognition from Global Business Magazine as “Best Customer Services Company for Finance – Bahrain 2024" and "Best Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024." These accolades reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional financial services and innovative payment solutions.

Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD stated: “SINNAD continues to set new benchmarks in the financial services sector. Receiving “Best Customer Services Company for Finance – Bahrain 2024" and "Best Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024” awards is a remarkable achievement for our team. We believe in building bridges with our clients deepening comprehension of client needs, and nurturing a culture that fosters innovation, and an unwavering determination to embrace business support. We at SINNAD continue the journey towards progress, these awards will serve as a powerful incentive, propelling us even further along the path to success.’’

Added Mr. Mahmood Alalwan, Assistant General Manager – Business Management: “Receiving those awards from Global Business Magazine underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation provided to our clients. We strive to enhance our clients' experiences and provide them with the digital innovative tools they need to succeed in their business and push the standards to the next levels.”

SINNAD has consistently set the standard for client-centric solutions in the financial sector, leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver robust services. The company’s commitment to adapting to the evolving financial landscape ensures that it remains a trusted partner for businesses. As SINNAD looks to the future, it remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service excellence and innovation.

About SINNAD

Established in 2008, SINNAD is a pioneer in providing a suite of financial services solutions in the MENA Region. A subsidiary of Bahrain Electronic Network for Financial Transactions, The BENEFIT Company. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider.

As a frontrunner in the financial services industry, SINNAD leverages best-in-class technology and expertise to offer reliable, efficient, and user-friendly integrated solutions for card issuing, card personalization, ATM services, merchant acquiring services, tokenization and state-of-the-art value-added services suite. From systems outsourcing to full operations, along with providing end-to-end services that enable clients to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive profitability.

Committed to leading the way in digital payments and card processing, SINNAD remains dedicated to supporting clients and driving industry-wide innovation. With its advanced technology and commitment to excellence, SINNAD is redefining the landscape of financial transactions in the MENA region.

Achieving several milestones, SINNAD has been recognized with many awards such as “The Most Reliable Digital Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024”, “Leading Digital Payments and Card Processing – Middle East 2024”, “Most Trusted Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024”, “Leading Card Processing Payment Solutions – Bahrain 2024” and “Most Innovative Card Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024”.

SINNAD serves across the financial sector in different countries in the MENA region and certified the latest version of the PCI 3D Secure version 2.2 (PCI 3DS V2.2) Compliance Certification for its platform in Bahrain.

