RB Capital/Royal Holdings to launch the group’s family office in ADGM

This strategic location will enable RB Capital/Royal Holdings to grow its investment portfolio and tap into opportunities across the Middle East

Abu Dhabi - RB Capital/Royal Holdings announced today that it will be launching their family office in Abu Dhabi. The Singapore real estate conglomerate made the announcement during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024, running from December 9 to 12, 2024.

The opening of the group’s family office will expand their reach across the Middle East with their newly set up office in ADGM. The office will work to foster partnerships and joint ventures in the region.

“We chose Abu Dhabi because it is strategically located and is the capital of the UAE with an internationally recognised legal framework. The family office in ADGM is a way to establish our presence and allow us to expand our investments in the UAE and the Middle East,” said Kishin RK, CEO of RB Capital. “It is an extension of our portfolio in Singapore.

We are still deeply rooted and committed to growing our portfolio in Singapore.” RB Capital/Royal Holdings’ efforts will be bolstered by ADGM, the international financial centre strategically located in the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi. Its world-class banking and investment infrastructure, along with its growing ecosystem of key stakeholders, will also contribute to the leading financial hub’s long-term growth.

“ADGM is proud to welcome RB Capital/Royal Holdings as they establish their family office in Abu Dhabi,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM. “This move highlights the increasing global confidence in Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub. We look forward to supporting RB Capital/Royal Holdings in unlocking growth opportunities across the region and fostering strategic partnerships that will drive long-term value.”

The family office will enhance the group’s ability to manage and grow its portfolio by tapping into the exponential growth in the region. It will complement RB Capital/Royal Holdings’ established operations in Singapore, and provide diversity to the group’s legacy.

About RB Group of Companies

The RB Group of Companies represents the combined expertise and collaboration of RB Capital Singapore and Royal Holdings Singapore. Established in 1947, Royal Holdings brings a rich legacy of over seven decades shaping the Singapore skyline, while RB Capital is renowned for its dynamic approach to real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle developments.

Together, they form one of Singapore’s leading privately-owned real estate conglomerates with a portfolio valued at approximately $10 billion.

The RB Group of Companies is focused on the acquisition, development, and transformation of hospitality, commercial, and lifestyle projects across the APAC region. Driven by a dynamic and future-focused vision, the Group excels in redefining properties to unlock their full potential through strategic repositioning, redevelopment, and proactive asset management. This ensures its portfolio remains relevant and deeply connected to the evolving needs of the communities it serves.