Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is participating this week at Web Summit Lisbon 2025, as part of the Invest Saudi delegation, spotlighting the Kingdom’s USD $76 billion digital economy.

As a world-class destination for investment across technology, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and integrated logistics, Saudi Arabia is rapidly advancing its position as a digital and logistical powerhouse. With more than USD $14.9 billion in technology investments, 1,300 megawatts of data center capacity, and 20 subsea cables connecting East and West, the Kingdom is laying the infrastructure to support high-growth sectors and enable the emergence of over 300 start-ups.

Amid this transformative landscape, SILZ Company stands as a critical enabler, accelerating trade and digital commerce through next-generation integrated logistics infrastructure. Established in 2022, SILZ Company is the award-winning developer and operator of specialized logistics zones in the Kingdom. Named Logistics Hub of the Year, the company connects global markets through innovation, smart infrastructure, and operational excellence, supporting the creation of over 60,000 jobs in the process.

At the heart of SILZ Company’s mission is Riyadh Integrated, the Kingdom’s first Special Integrated Logistics Zone. This flagship development spans 3 million square meters and offers a suite of globally competitive benefits from 100% foreign ownership, 50-year tax relief, and direct access to King Khalid International Airport. These advantages position Riyadh Integrated as a vital node in Saudi Arabia’s integrated logistics and e-commerce value chain.

Phase 1 of the zone is already 55% occupied, attracting major players across ICT, pharmaceuticals, consumer commerce, and aerospace sectors. Among the landmark developments are a 200,000 square meters Lenovo manufacturing facility and a 40,000 square meters Chalhoub Group logistics hub. Additional high-profile investors include Unipart Logistics, Bahri Logistics, CJ Logistics, Sapphire, iHerb and SHEIN; underscoring the zone’s global appeal and operational readiness.

SILZ Company’s participation in Web Summit is a powerful platform to showcase its unique value proposition and forge global partnerships.

Visit SILZ at the Invest Saudi pavilion, stand E251 at Web Summit.

About SILZ Company - Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company

The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is the developer and operator of the first Special Integrated Logistics Zone in Saudi Arabia.

Leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, SILZ Company provides comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions. With a focus on efficiency and flexibility, it is setting new industry standards, contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth, and offering a one-stop shop to companies looking to invest in the Kingdom and the region.

About Riyadh Integrated - The First Special Integrated Logistics Zone

Riyadh Integrated is the Kingdom’s first Special Integrated Logistics Zone. Covering 3 million square meters in close proximity to King Khalid International Airport, the zone was designed in collaboration with industry leaders and anchor investors as a fully developed and integrated commercial ecosystem.

Riyadh Integrated caters to activities including light assembly, light manufacturing and repair, trade and distribution, import and export, logistics and value-added services, and recycling activities. Using global regulatory, technological, and infrastructure best practices, it offers numerous competitive advantages amid the Kingdom’s robust economy and strategic location.

