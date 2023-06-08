Cairo, Egypt – June 2023 Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has successfully completed the final stage for its project with Seoudi Supermarkets one of the largest and oldest retail chains in Egypt to implement sustainable 3D printed luminaries across all of its stores in Cairo and the North Coast.



Signify is considered the first lighting manufacturer in the world to produce 3D printed luminaires and innovative bespoke LED lighting solutions on an industrial scale, making it possible to produce a cost-effective, fast, and sustainable production process.



The partnership aims to enhance the shopping experience, increase energy efficiency, provide a financially viable path for other retailers, and transform Egypt’s retail sector, a major contributor to global carbon emissions. Signify and Seoudi Supermarkets collaborated to design and deliver more than 2000 3D printed luminaires, including projectors and pendants.



The projectors were customized with different light recipes, bespoke decorative 3D printed luminaires that are tailor-made to the specific applications of the supermarket, including Tasty Cheese, Beautiful Bread and Pastries, Keep Fish Fresh, and Enhance Red Meat. The pendants were designed to enhance the fresh look of the Finest Fruit and Vegetables section.



"Our goal is to provide a unique and attractive shopping experience to our customers, while also being environmentally conscious. Signify's 3D printed lighting solution both met our requirements and exceeded our expectations. It has been a leader in developing sustainable lighting solutions that reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption with over a century of expertise. Working extensively with their team in Egypt, during the past period, has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Seoudi Supermarkets and will allow us to lead the way in retail sustainability and set a new standard for the industry and a more sustainable future." said Mr. Omar Seoudi, CEO of Seoudi Supermarkets.



Mr. Mohamed Saad, CEO of Signify in the NEA region, highlighted the transformative impact of the global giant’s 3D technologies on the retail sector: "At Signify, we believe that lighting is not just about illuminating spaces, it's about creating meaningful experiences that improve people's lives. That's why we're thrilled to have partnered with Seoudi Supermarkets to design and implement a bespoke lighting solution that not only enhances the shopping experience but also helps achieve their sustainability goals.”



He continued: "Our expertise in 3D printing technology enables us to provide innovative and cost-effective lighting solutions that perfectly meet the unique requirements of our customers, while achieving our carbon-neutrality goals and energy efficiency and contributing to Egypt's vision for a more sustainable future. The fact that our eco-friendly luminaires are 3D printed using 100% recycled materials truly embodies our shared commitment to sustainability, as the supermarkets can change the luminaries, recycle them, and redesign them at any point within a very short timeframe.”



This is not the first major collaboration between Signify with Seoudi Supermarkets. Previously, Signify has launched its UV-C lighting devices (as a way of disinfection) in Seoudi supermarkets to disinfect all tools, surfaces, and air from viruses and bacteria to provide a healthy and safe environment.



Additionally, Signify in Egypt has a significant footprint across different segments in Egypt, including contributions to major national projects such as the New Administrative Capital. The company has over 25,000 LED lighting units that provide 50% of the lighting in the city. If these units are connected, they could further reduce consumption by 40%. The company also illuminated over 50% of the COP summit in Sharm El-Sheikh using LED units that provide 50% energy savings. Additionally, discussions with the government are ongoing, with Signify committed to further contributing to Egypt's vision for energy efficiency.