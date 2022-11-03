The company uses the latest environmentally friendly and sustainable lighting methods to illuminate the art pieces, corridors, gates, and internal signs for the exhibition

Cairo: Signify, formerly Phillips Lighting, has announced sponsoring the second edition of the International Art D'Egypte exhibition ‘Forever Is Now,’ which will be held at the Pyramids of Giza from October 27th to November 30th under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Egyptian National Committee for UNESCO, and the Tourism Promotion Board. 12 artists from 11 countries from around the world will participate in this exhibition, led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Italy, Britain, Sweden, USA, Spain, Cameroon, and France.

The Art D’Egypte exhibition reflects the profound impact of ancient Egypt on the world, the development of artistic contemporary cultural practices, and how they blend, as well as integrating ancient Egyptian artists with contemporary artists. The exhibition presents environmentally friendly artworks in the middle of the historical Grand Pyramids of Giza. Signify is the lighting sponsor for five consecutive years and is the strategic partner of the exhibition.

Signify illuminates these pieces of art using modern lighting products and the latest smart lighting technologies, which reflects the beauty of this experience for the exhibition visitors. This provides an ideal experience for designers, focusing mainly on displaying the main features of their artworks.

Mohamed Saad, President, and CEO of Signify Northeast Africa said: “After a spectacular first iteration held last year, Art D’Egypte is bringing its acclaimed ‘Forever is Now’ exhibition back to the mighty Pyramids of Giza – We are so proud at Signify to bring light to this event. The exhibition provides an important message in combining the Egyptian modern art and civilization, it also presents distinguished artworks from all over the world. We believe it’s our role, as the world leading company in lighting, to support art and highlight its beauty. We couldn’t see a better opportunity but to sponsor this event by using modern, sustainable, and advanced lighting technologies.”

“We are lighting 12 art pieces from the exhibition’s collection, as well as the corridors and all signs, the artwork gates, the wooden platforms, and all internal signs for the exhibition, using about 360 lighting units, ranging from warm and cold lighting and RGB colored LED lights.” He added.

Signify's participation in Art D’Egypte exhibition shows the importance of the company's lighting solutions, which have been specifically designed for the artworks to highlight the aesthetic and artistic aspects in them, including displaying technical details that help in displaying the artworks, highlighting the dazzling elements in them which capture the attendees’ attention.

It is worth mentioning that Signify sponsored ‘’Forever is now’’ exhibition last year and illuminated many other historical places, including the Egyptian Museum, Al Manial Palace, Al-Moez Street. The lighting has been designed specifically for each piece of art, striking the perfect balance between presenting art while protecting it using LED products with sustainable solutions, as part of the company's commitment to social responsibility.

-Ends-

