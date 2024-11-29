Dubai, UAE: SIG, a leading packaging solutions provider, has announced the sale of 13 filling lines during its participation in Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, held from November 5–7 in Dubai. The deals demonstrate SIG’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower the food and beverage industry.



The sold filling lines cover the company’s entire portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch.



Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager for India, Middle East & Africa at SIG: “Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 has been an exceptional platform for us to demonstrate our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Securing the sale of 13 filling lines is a testament to the trust our customers place in our solutions. We remain committed to driving the industry forward with pioneering technologies.”



During the event, SIG also showcased innovative F&B products developed at the SIG Customer Experience Hub, a collaborative space where industry trends are identified, and consumer needs are addressed. The hub enables SIG to support F&B manufacturers and entrepreneurs by creating cutting-edge products and revolutionizing go-to-market strategies.



The event also saw SIG and Almarai launch the campaign “Pioneering Together for 20 Years,” highlighting two decades of collaboration. As the Middle East’s leading dairy and food company, Almarai has recently selected SIG as a strategic partner for its five-year expansion plan, focused on strengthening market leadership and driving sustainable innovation.



On the sidelines of Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, SIG also announced the expansion of its SIG Neo filling machine portfolio, unveiling the SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic, the newest addition to its cutting-edge filling machines for multi-serve aseptic carton packs. Capable of filling up to 15,000 SIG Slimline Bloc carton packs per hour, this machine increases output by 33% compared to SIG’s standard filling machines for family-sized formats.



Also presented was the world’s first long-life probiotic buttermilk in aseptic carton packs, that MilkyMist, a pioneering dairy innovator from South India, created in partnership with SIG and AnaBio Technologies. This revolutionary innovation represents a transformative leap for the beverage industry, making it possible for probiotics to be seamlessly integrated into shelf-stable drinks for the first time, setting a new benchmark in health-focused packaging technology.



SIG also hosted daily SIG Talks at its booth during Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, featuring global experts who discussed key topics such as packaging material innovations, sustainability, format and channel innovations, machine advancements, digital innovations, and category expansions.