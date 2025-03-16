Dubai, UAE - Siemon, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Siemon CONNECT, a secure online portal designed to streamline business operations and deliver real-time access to critical tools and information for its key accounts worldwide.

Siemon CONNECT serves as a one-stop resource for accessing exclusive content and functionality tailored to meet the unique needs of key accounts. Offering an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the portal empowers users to efficiently manage their interactions with Siemon, ensuring they remain informed and equipped to succeed in today’s fast-paced environment.

“At Siemon, we are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ experience and provide them with solutions that make their day-to-day operations easier,” says Tony Veatch, vice president of business transformation at Siemon. “Siemon CONNECT is a direct reflection of our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. From real-time order tracking to customised updates, this platform offers everything our key accounts need to stay ahead of the game.”

The new portal provides real-time visibility into the status of an order from placement to delivery, with detailed shipment tracking information and flexible search options. Other key features include a resource library that provides access to updated product information, tools, and presentations to support business operations. The portal also supports in-depth training on Siemon solutions to enhance knowledge and expertise and portal users can receive tailored alerts for new documents, events, and program updates. A centralised dashboard provides users with quick access to the latest news, events, and resources.

Siemon CONNECT is available in eight languages to support Siemon’s international client base. It eliminates the reliance on outdated communication methods by ensuring all users have access to the latest materials and updates at any time and any place.

To learn more about Siemon CONNECT or to apply for access, visit www.siemon.com/connect.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specialising in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for data centres, LANs, and intelligent buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fibre cabling systems, racks, cable management, and intelligent infrastructure management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of industry standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon’s environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry. www.siemon.com

For further information please contact:

CLEAR Communications – PR & Marketing

Susann Bladwell, PR Consultant

E: sbladwell@clearcommunications.de

Siemon

Amit Chakraborty

Siemon Marketing Manager – India, Middle East & Africa

Amit_Chakraborty@siemon.com