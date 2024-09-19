Dubai, UAE - Siemon, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, has announced that it is offering its full range of optical patching solutions to work specifically with NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks. Large complex GPU clusters can benefit from using structured cabling patch panels versus point-to-point cabling. Siemon acts as a trusted advisor to customers by providing expert advice and best practice recommendations for design and deployment of NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

As part of the solution integration, Siemon has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Solution Advisor Consultant. NPN Solution Advisor Consultants provide consultation services and expert advice to customers looking to implement NVIDIA-based solutions or technologies. Siemon joins the network to offer its expertise in addressing the unique infrastructure and cabling challenges presented by accelerated computing.

NVIDIA optical reach specifications are calculated assuming two optical patch panels are used in the link and assuming each employ two optical connectors, which makes for a total allowance of four optical connectors in the link. The Siemon optical patching solutions meet NVIDIA requirements and provide customers with flexibility and ease of management.

“Siemon is very familiar with NVIDIA reference architectures and has worked with many customers to design and deploy NVIDIA clusters. Siemon's unique solutions meet low latency requirements, simplify deployment, and provide post-day 1 installation flexibility. Siemon offers a full range of AI-ready fibre cabling, DAC, and AOC solutions that support 400G, 800G, and 1.6T applications,” said Gary Bernstein, Sr. Director of Global Data Center Sales at Siemon.

Learn more about Siemon at www.siemon.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specialising in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for data centres, LANs, and intelligent buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fibre cabling systems, racks, cable management, and intelligent infrastructure management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of industry standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon’s environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry. www.siemon.com

