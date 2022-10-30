MUSCAT: Global technology powerhouse Siemens is partnering with OTE Group, one of Oman’s biggest business houses, in the delivery of its industry-leading electric vehicle (EV) chargers to help accelerate the Sultanate’s adoption of EVs and its transition to a sustainable future.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Mr. Franco Atassi, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East, with Mr. Salim Saad Bahwan, Director OTE Group. The signing took place recently at OTE’s headquarters in Muscat.

Smart infrastructure technologies from Siemens are currently revolutionizing the way how a number of countries, cities and towns across the world are becoming more energy efficient, resilient and sustainable.

Siemens’ smart solutions enable buildings, transportation systems and industries to be integrated into an ecosystem that connects the real world with the digital world. The digitalization of infrastructure creates smart buildings, smart grids, smart power distribution and better eMobility charging solutions – and this technology will power the growth of Electric Vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman.

By leveraging OTE Group’s nationwide footprint, characterized by the presence of networks of automotive showrooms, workshops and parts outlets, Siemens can deliver EV charging infrastructure to customers around Oman.

Over the past year alone, Siemens signed agreements with local partners in a number of countries around the world to support the deployment of its cutting-edge eMobility solutions. It includes the Sicharge UC Family – a flexible solution for future urban mobility targeted primarily at the world of eBuses and utility vehicles.

Similarly, Siemens’ VersiCharge Wallbox solution is designed to fulfil the requirements of individual eCar users and operators, whether in private, semi-public, or public parking lots. ELFA, another innovative drive system from Siemens, helps keep customers on the move no matter where they are.

Exemplifying its appeal in the eMobility space, just last month Siemens signed an agreement with a leading international automaker to jointly develop smart EV charging infrastructure technologies for the Middle East. This includes creating packaged solutions for customers, and electrification of Last Mile delivery services in Middle East markets.

The agreement will capitalize on technology developed by Siemens that will accelerate the adoption of EVs by speeding up charging times and creating smarter, more efficient power grids.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Franco Atassi, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East, said: “This partnership with OTE Group, a reputable Omani business conglomerate, will enable Siemens to broaden its footprint in Oman and contribute to the digitalization and sustainable development of the Sultanate’s economy. The EV space is still in its infancy in Oman, but with our efficient and sustainable chargers, Siemens can bring about transformational change in this space.”

Mr. Sudhir M., CEO – OTE Group, added: “Siemens has a capable, resourceful and dependable partner in OTE Group. Together, we can help our customers – government, public sector or private – to achieve sustainable goals by incorporating EV charging solutions across the Sultanate.

Siemens AG, based in Berlin and Munich, has delivered technology that has transformed infrastructure, industry and mobility for 175 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is also helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services.

