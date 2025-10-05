Siemens Mobility’s projects in Saudi Arabia include the East-West Rail Line, Haramain High-Speed Railway, Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Line, and Riyadh Metro.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Siemens Mobility has announced the opening of its new office in Riyadh, reinforcing its long-term commitment to shaping the future of smart and sustainable mobility in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. The move supports Saudi Arabia’s objective of building a more resilient and climate-friendly transportation system in line with its ambitious Vision 2030 and Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).

Siemens Mobility inaugurated its new office in the presence of its leadership, high-level Saudi government officials, and key executives from its customers and partners. Distinguished guests included a Delegation from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Riyadh, the ambassador H.E. Michael Kindsgrab, Ms. Julia Nordmann, Head of Economic Affairs, Ali Dulaim, the CEO of E.A. Juffali & Brothers Co.

The opening, part of the company’s strategic expansion in the region, follows last year’s appointment of Frank Hagemeier as the CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia. Strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia will enable Siemens Mobility to create significant in-country value, create new employment opportunities, and leverage its extensive expertise to develop homegrown talent.

““At Siemens Mobility, we are building on years of transformative contributions globally and since our first contract in Saudi Arabia in 2005 till today in Saudi Arabia’s transportation infrastructure to make mobility in Saudi Arabia faster, safer, and more efficient,” said Frank Hagemeier.

“The opening of our new office in Riyadh will bring us closer to our customers and strategic partners in Saudi Arabia while making us ideally positioned to expand our operations in Saudi Arabia and support key mega projects,” he added. “It will also enable us to fast-track our growth and reaffirm our position as a crucial player on the region’s mobility landscape.”

Siemens Mobility has established a significant footprint in Saudi Arabia. Among other projects, the company implemented the first European Train Control System (ETCS) in the GCC on the East-West Rail Line that provides passenger and freight transport between Riyadh and Dammam. Siemens Mobility’s involvement in the Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHR) project, which connects the islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina, underscores its dedication to pioneering high-speed rail solutions in the region. The company also played a pivotal role in the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Line, which transports Muslim pilgrims between the holy places in Mecca, contributing to its electrification and a range of services.

Siemens Mobility successfully delivered the Riyadh Metro very recently, the largest greenfield metro project in the region and the longest driverless metro system in the world. As part of the BACS consortium, the company delivered the Red and Blue Lines as a turnkey solution, providing 67 Inspiro trains and equipping the lines with the latest version of its Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC). In operation since December 2024, the metro achieved last August the milestone of transporting 100 million passengers. Siemens Mobility continues to maintain all its components and systems as well as the track infrastructure of the metro under a service contract.

In addition, the company participates in the development and localization of mobility know-how through its work with local partners, such as the Saudi Railway Polytechnic (SRP). This partnership features a dual education program, integrating classroom instruction with hands-on training in key areas such as rail signaling, electrification, and communication systems to prepare students for the maintenance of digital rail infrastructure.

In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €11.4 billion and employed around 41,900 people worldwide.

