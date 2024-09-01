Cairo: Siemens has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Authority for Industrial Development, marking a major step towards advancing localized manufacturing of low and medium voltage products. This strategic agreement aims to elevate Egypt’s industrial capabilities and strengthen its position as a key player in the Middle East and Africa's industrial landscape.

The MoU was signed by Mostafa El-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, and Dr. Nahed Youssef Chairwoman of the Industrial Development Authority and witnessed by Stephan May, CEO of Electrification and Automation, Siemens AG, and Andreas Matthe, CEO of Electrical Products, Siemens AG. His Excellency Lieutenant General Kamel Al Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, attended the signing on behalf of the Egyptian government, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth and technological innovation.

Based on the previous collaboration, this new MoU builds on the foundation established in 2021, when Siemens, Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC) partnered to launch Egypt’s first Industry 4.0 Innovation Center (IIC) in the Knowledge City at the New Administrative Capital. The new agreement strengthens this ongoing collaboration by enhancing Siemens' role in promoting the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies and expanding its local presence in Egypt. Through this partnership, Siemens will continue to advance innovation in the domestic manufacturing sector by manufacturing and assembling electrical products and systems locally, further supporting the government’s vision of a self-sufficient, industrialized economy and driving progress in smart factories and advanced manufacturing solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mostafa El-Bagoury stated, "This agreement reaffirms Siemens’ commitment to Egypt’s industrial development. By localizing the production of low and medium voltage products, we are investing in the future of Egypt, transferring knowledge, and advancing the country's position as an industrial leader in the region. Our collaboration with the General Authority for Industrial Development is a vital step towards sustainable growth and technological advancement."

Stephan May – CEO Electrification and Automation, Siemens AG, added "This MoU marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Egypt, as we work together to localize cutting-edge technology and drive industrial innovation. By aligning Siemens' expertise in electrification and automation, with Egypt’s strategic goals, we are empowering local industries to adopt more efficient and sustainable solutions, positioning the country as a regional leader in industrial development."

Andreas Matthe – CEO Electrical Products, Siemens AG, stated "We are proud to support Egypt's journey towards becoming a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. Through this partnership in the low and medium voltage products, Siemens will bring world-class electrical products and solutions to the local market, fostering competitiveness and enabling Egypt to meet future industrial challenges with confidence and agility."

H.E. The Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Lieutenant Kamel Al Wazir confirmed that the signing of this memorandum comes within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to localize various industries in Egypt, and is considered an important step to develop and localize the manufacturing of low- and medium-voltage electrical products and systems - which include medium-voltage electrical panels, electrical distribution panels, and low-voltage circuit breakers - pointing out that this agreement contributes to raising Egypt’s industrial capabilities in this field within the framework of the plan to transform Egypt into a regional center for industry and manufacturing in the Middle East and Africa.

