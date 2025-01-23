Dubai, UAE – Shure, a global leader in audio technology, is unveiling a number of innovations today at the start of NAMM 2025. In addition to the new products announced today and highlighted below, Shure will also be providing NAMM attendees a closer look at the new Axient® Digital PSM Advanced Digital In-Ear Monitor System and MV7i Smart Microphone and Interface.

The new innovations come on the back of the Middle East’s rapidly growing conferencing, events and content creation scene industry, which has seen technological enthusiasts in the regional broadcast, production, recording, and podcasting industries develop a need for products that deliver sound experiences that immerse, inspire, and exceed expectations.

With Shure products now sold in more than 120 countries, the Middle East is steadily rising as a key market as its appetite for game-changing wired and wireless microphones, meeting solutions, and personal and professional listening products balloon year-on-year.

“Shure products have remained the top choice for vocal performances regionally. These new innovations align with the evolving audio needs of the Middle East consumer and we are super excited to be introducing a series of special products that will elevate the regional industry,” said Antony Lovell, sales director, Shure MEASA.

Nexadyne Instrument Microphones

Shure announced the expansion of its Nexadyne™ product line with the introduction of three all-new dynamic instrument microphones: the Nexadyne 2 Kick Drum Microphone, Nexadyne 5 Guitar Amp Microphone, and Nexadyne 6 Tom/Snare Microphone.

Each Nexadyne microphone boasts Shure’s patented Revonic™ Dual-Engine Transducer Technology. While typical instrument microphones use a single transducer, Nexadyne microphones feature two precisely calibrated transducers working together to achieve optimal performance that delivers natural, authentic clarity while minimizing unwanted noise.

SLX-D Quad-Channel Digital Receivers

The SLX-D Quad-Channel Digital Receiver is available in both standard (SLXD4Q+) and Dante-enabled (SLXD4QDAN+) versions. Paired with existing SLX-D transmitters, the new Quad-Channel Digital Receivers build upon the rich feature set of SLX-D digital wireless with a suite of new and improved capabilities, including an expanded 138 MHz tuning range capability, enabling country-wide frequency versatility.

SM39 Vocal Performance Headset Microphone

The SM39 Vocal Performance Headset Microphone is specifically engineered for performers who demand the freedom to move boldly and command the stage with uncompromising sound quality. Its lightweight, low-profile design provides a comfortable, secure fit for extended wear, empowering musicians from lead vocalists to instrumentalists to focus solely on their stage presence and perform with confidence. The SM39 integrates seamlessly with Shure Axient® Digital and all Shure Wireless Systems, providing reliable sound for any environment.

Wired KSM11 Cardioid Condenser Vocal Microphone

Building on the KSM11’s reputation as the premium standard for vocal microphones, the wired KSM11 now makes top-tier performance accessible to artists and engineers who demand an XLR solution for live performance, broadcast, simulcast, and live-streamed applications. For performances that require efficient and unmatched quality, the KSM11 requires substantially less processing and EQ to reproduce the true quality and intelligibility of artists’ vocals.

