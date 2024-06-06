Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Capitalizing on growing market demand, SHREE brings its signature blend of fashionable, comfortable, and affordable South Asian ethnic wear for women to the heart of the city.

The renowned contemporary Indian fashion brand continues its successful expansion across the UAE with the grand opening of its 7th store in Dubai Silicon Central.

The new store, spanning 100 square meters, showcases the brand’s latest collection of kurtas, tunics, suits, abayas, dresses, and more catering to the vibrant and diverse tastes of the region's fashion-forward clientele.

SHREE's collection is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, incorporating premium fabrics and exquisite embellishments to create garments that exude elegance and sophistication. From everyday wear to special occasions, SHREE's versatile designs cater to the modern woman's lifestyle, seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary trends.

With a turnover of AED 100 million and over 140 stores worldwide, SHREE has established itself as a global leader in contemporary Indian fashion, thanks to the vision and dedication of its founders, Sheetal Kapoor, and her husband Sandeep. Employing more than 600 people across India, Singapore, Qatar, KSA, and now UAE, SHREE continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

“Driven by a commitment to excellence, SHREE continues to set new standards in the fashion industry, earning accolades for our unique designs, superior craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service,” said Sheetal Kapoor, founder of SHREE.

"We are thrilled to open our latest store in Dubai Silicon Central, a dynamic hub that perfectly aligns with SHREE's ethos of offering contemporary fashion with a traditional touch. Our expansion in the region underscores our commitment to providing accessible and stylish ethnic wear options for women across the UAE,” she added.

The brand’s robust expansion plan includes 10 new stores in the GCC and 5 new stores of their Abaya concept AFIFA, which they recently unveiled across stores in the UAE.

Inspired by the serene landscapes of the desert, the "Elegant Oasis" theme of AFIFA embodies calmness and grace, featuring soft, flowing fabrics in soothing shades like sand, sage green, and dusty blue. Intricate embellishments reminiscent of desert flora and fauna further enhance the allure of these garments, evoking the ethereal beauty of desert living.

Highlighting the collection is the use of premium Korean Nida fabric, renowned for its exceptional quality and luxurious feel, ensuring unparalleled comfort and opulence in every garment. Priced at AED 399, the AFIFA collection offers unmatched value for discerning customers seeking style and substance in their attire.

In addition to its newly launched AFIFA Abaya collection, the new SHREE store in Dubai Silicon Central features a stunning array of printed tunics and kurtas, starting at just AED 69. These versatile pieces are designed to add a pop of colour and flair to both daily wear and occasion ensembles, catering to the diverse preferences of the cosmopolitan Dubai community.

For more information and special seasonal offers, explore the collection online at www.shree.ae or visit SHREE stores across the UAE to avail some very special seasonal offers.

About SHREE

Established in 2009, SHREE - She is Special offers fashionable, comfortable & affordable South Asian ethnic wear to women. With 7 thriving stores in the UAE, SHREE has a total of 140 stores across India, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Come experience elegance and style at our stores for yourself.

For media inquiries, please contact: Nandini Vohra nandini@theguildpr.com