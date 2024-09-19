Abu Dhabi - Shory Insurance Brokers, a leading online insurance provider, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Comera, the all-in-one messaging and lifestyle app. Through this collaboration, Shory’s motor insurance solutions are integrated into Comera ‘Explore’ pool, allowing users to purchase car insurance directly from the Comera app.

Comera’s 3 million UAE users (8 million globally) can now access instant quotes from Shory, allowing them access to compare rates from the UAE's top insurance providers, and secure their motor insurance in just a few taps. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the brand’s vision of creating a complete digital ecosystem that caters to the everyday needs of its users.

Abdulelah Alghofaili, CEO of the Shory Group said, “Our partnership with Comera aligns with Shory’s vision to enhance access to reliable motor insurance solutions in the Middle East for now and globally in the near future.” He added, “This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and offer Comera’s users the convenience of securing the best car insurance options in a quick and easy manner. Together, we are making motor insurance more accessible and user-friendly than ever before. Imagine the convenience of not switching platforms to get insured.”

Harish Parameswaran, Vice President of Comera Financial Holding said, “This collaboration is an important step forward in our shared goals of enhancing access, convenience and choice for customers across the UAE. At Comera, we strive to provide the simplest and most convenient innovative consumer solutions, and partnering with trusted partners like Shory allows us to deliver on that promise. Together, we can expand our reach and offer Comera's users quick and easy access to high-quality insurance options through the Comera app they already use daily. This seamless experience is what today's customers demand, and our partnership helps both of our companies provide that valuable service.”

This partnership is a testament to Shory’s commitment to innovation, customer convenience, and providing the best possible insurance solutions to the UAE market. With the addition of Shory’s services, Comera users now have another trusted option to manage their insurance needs effortlessly.

Download Comera now – available on both Android and iOS.

About Shory:

Shory Insurance Brokers LLC is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Known for offering transparent pricing, instant cover, and flexible payment options, Shory is the only insurance broker in the UAE that allows customers to get car insurance in less than 90 seconds. With no spam, 24/7 availability, and insurance options for all types of vehicles, Shory ensures customers get the best deal from a wide range of trusted insurance providers.

About Comera:

Comera is a secure, free-of-charge VOIP instant messaging and calling platform that offers a wide range of features including group chat, conference calls, and end-to-end encryption. With over 8 million users, 3 million of whom are in the UAE, Comera is transforming into an all-in-one digital ecosystem that caters to various aspects of users’ lives, from messaging to payments and now, insurance. Comera is a product of Comera Financial Holding.

About Comera Financial Holding:

Comera Financial Holding is a group of companies that provide innovative technology solutions in the areas of communication, supply chain finance, payments, e-commerce and entertainment. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Comera Financial Holding offers digital platforms, messaging services, and other technological solutions to enable unconventional customer experience through AI solutions, high-end data encryption and extensive data protection. Comera Financial Holding is backed by Royal Group with ambitious expansion plans through regional and international acquisitions and ventures.

Comera is available on App Store and Google Play with just a one-step sign-up process.