Abu Dhabi, UAE: Shory Group (“Shory”), a First.tech company and one of the fastest-growing AI Insurtech firms in the region, has launched a customer rewards campaign to celebrate reaching one million users, culminating in a grand prize of AED 1 million.

The campaign rewards customers in the UAE who purchase insurance through Shory with prizes ranging from insurance premium refunds, Mercedes-Benz car giveaways, and a final cash prize of AED 1 million in May 2026.

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE, said: “Reaching one million customers in the UAE is a proud milestone for Shory. This campaign is our way of thanking customers and reinforcing our commitment to making insurance simple, fast, and fully digital. We’re excited to continue leading the way in transforming the insurance experience.”

Shory is a global company and the UAE’s first and only fully digital insurance brokerage service. Customers can compare policies from top insurers across car, home, health and pet insurance and complete their purchase in under 90 seconds at the price quoted with no paperwork or phone calls.

With a strong customer-first approach, Shory is reshaping how insurance is bought and managed in the digital age. For more information on the campaign and to have the chance of winning, visit: www.shory.com.

About Shory

Shory is a First.tech company and an AI insurtech firm designed to make insurance simple, fast, and fully digital. It is committed to delivering convenience and transparency through digital brokerage services that transform the way individuals and businesses access and manage insurance through technology. Shory benefits from strategic backing and global scale, enabling it to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions across travel, vehicle, home, pet and health insurance. Shory plays a key role in supporting the digital transformation agendas through close collaboration with government and private entities.