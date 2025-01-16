Dubai, UAE — Shop & Win Rewards brought joy to 30 lucky winners as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 30th-anniversary celebrations concluded spectacularly. Over four weeks of excitement, the campaign transformed everyday shopping trips into unforgettable moments with life-changing prizes.

Shoppers who spent AED 200 or more at any of the 13 participating malls stood a chance to win from a total prize pool of AED 1 million. Weekly raffles and the signature spin-the-wheel format kept the excitement alive, creating memorable experiences for winners and shoppers alike.

The 30 winners, hailing from diverse nationalities including the UAE, India, Pakistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Bangladesh, Philippines, United Kingdom, Nepal, Philippines, Armenia, United States, and Lebanon, shopped at popular malls like Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Silicon Central Mall, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Karama Center, Mudon Community Centre, Serena Market Place, Bay Square, Shorooq Community Centre, Villanova, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, and Times Square Centre, where shopping turned into a rewarding adventure.

Baiju Kurieash, Managing Director at BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, said:

"Shop & Win Rewards was a celebration of the vibrant shopping culture that defines DSF. The overwhelming participation and joy of our winners are a testament to why Dubai remains a global hub for innovation, retail, and community engagement. It’s been an honor to be part of this milestone festival."

The campaign not only celebrated DSF’s 30th anniversary but also brought communities together, highlighting the vibrant culture of the city and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a world-class shopping destination.

About Shop & Win Rewards:

Shop & Win Rewards, powered by Raffle Tech, is a flagship promotion organized by BUZ Management & Marketing LLC in partnership with 13 community malls. Leveraging the cutting-edge digital capabilities of Raffle Tech, a leader in customer retention technology, BUZ delivers a gratifying "spend and win" experience that enhances shopper loyalty and engagement.

BUZ is dedicated to elevating Dubai's shopping landscape, ensuring a world-class retail experience marked by quality, service, and innovation. To learn more, visit www.shopandwinrewards.com.