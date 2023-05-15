Dubai, UAE – Shiseido Company, the Japanese revolutionary beauty leader today announced the opening of the Shiseido Ginza Tokyo brand store in Mall of the Emirates, the only store outside the Asia region for the 150-year-old brand, in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, the leading retail, shopping mall, communities, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This marks a significant milestone for Shiseido’s expansion plans and signifies Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle’s debut into the beauty industry.

Since 1972, Shiseido has pioneered the future of skincare to bring a truly holistic experience to the beauty routine. Being an innovative cosmetic company, Shiseido blends cutting-edge technology with breakthrough science from Japan, to reveal the most vibrant and radiant self every day.

As Shiseido Ginza Tokyo opens its doors in Dubai, customers will have the chance to experience the innovative and unique expert facial treatments and personalised skincare consultations the brand is famous for. The treatment room, which features state-of-the-art technology and equipment, including Personalised skin analysis tools and advanced facial massage techniques, offers several treatment options incorporating breakthrough science from Japan. Customers will have access to Shiseido’s full assortments of products and exclusive access to some of the latest and most advanced products only available in-store.

Franck Marilly, President & CEO, Shiseido EMEA & Global Fragrance, said:

“The opening of this Shiseido brand store in Dubai marks an important step in the expansion of our company in the Middle East. We are delighted to bring our namesake brand's state-of-the-art skincare innovation to the region's very dynamic and demanding consumers. We are excited by this partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle and confident of the great success we will build together in this region with high growth potential.”

The Shiseido store design seamlessly blends the best of East and West, creating a modern and elegant space that pays homage to the brand's Japanese heritage. The neutral palette, clean lines, and natural textures come together to create a sense of simplicity that captures the essence of the brand ethos. Cladded in impactful red mirror and appearing to float off the walls, the treatment room is at the core of the store design with a contrasting, yet symbiotic aesthetic, allowing the customer to be both captivated and comfortable in Shiseido Ginza Tokyo store.

The store opening follows a successful six-month e-commerce partnership between Shiseido brand and Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, which saw a 38% monthly average growth since its launch.

Commenting on the milestone opening, Fahed Ghanim, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said:

“We are proud to open the only Shiseido brand store outside the Asia region and mark Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle’s entry into the beauty industry with such a renowned brand. Shiseido's 150-year reputation for excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our company’s vision and commitment to delivering unique and exceptional experiences for our customers.”

"The brand’s decision to open a flagship store in Dubai in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is a testament to the potential of this market and the strength of our ecosystem to support the growth of leading international brands. We are honored to welcome Shiseido to our portfolio and we are confident that with our deep understanding of the local market and Shiseido's global expertise in beauty, we will deliver a new level of sophistication to the beauty landscape in the region.”

To celebrate the opening of the store, located on the ground floor in Mall of the Emirates, customers will be treated to a variety of exclusive offers, including for the first two weeks, complimentary express facial treatments for anyone who reaches a minimum spend of AED 750, as well as additional offers and animations launched each month.

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle's entry into the beauty industry with Shiseido Ginza Tokyo complements the group's existing portfolio of eight leading franchise brands, two homegrown brands, and over 65 stores across the GCC, along with 18 online platforms. In 2022, the company achieved a record-breaking performance, with a 38% year-on-year increase in like-for-like revenue and over 20 store openings across the region. Looking ahead to 2023, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is set to continue its growth trajectory by opening another 15 stores across the region with the Shiseido store in Mall of the Emirates as the first.