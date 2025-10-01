Dammam, Saudi Arabia – H.E. the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser underlines Saudi Arabia’s exceptional growth and regional leadership in his opening speech at the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress in Dammam.

The 6th Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress was officially opened in Dammam on October 1 during a keynote address by the event’s patron, H.E. the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

Addressing an audience graced by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Naif Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, His Excellency spoke on Saudi Arabia’s outstanding growth in the maritime and logistics sectors under the guidance of Saudi Vision 2030, and its role as a leader in the Middle East.

“The Kingdom leads the region in tonnage, with its fleet growing by 30% this year. The number of vessels flying its flag reached 427, with a total tonnage exceeding 11 million tons. More than 2,350 Saudi seafarers work on board, representing an 11% growth rate through 2024. This places it among the 20 largest global maritime fleets and one of the top ten countries in shipping services efficiency. The Kingdom also hosts more than ten major ports with a combined capacity exceeding 1.1 billion tons. These achievements confirm the Kingdom's progress as a major hub in international supply chains and a global logistics center,” His Excellency said.

The two-day event is set to host high-level discussions among industry leaders on the challenges facing global and regional shipping and logistics, and the solutions and investments being made by Saudi companies and their partners to drive sustainable growth.

Reflecting on the show’s own growth, Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey, CEO at Bahri, founding strategic partner of SMLC, said: “What began as a shared vision between partners has become a flagship event on the global maritime calendar. And today, it stands as proof of what is possible when ambition is paired with action.”

In his welcoming address, Chris Morley, Group Event Director, Maritime & Logistics, Informa Markets said: “Our partnerships with our founding strategic partners Bahri, Main Partners TGA and MAWANI, and strategic partners Aramco have helped accelerate this gathering from a modest 500 attendees at our first edition, to our expected attendance this year of more than 10,000 maritime & logistics leaders from more than 90 countries.”

The Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress continues at Dhahran Expo in Dammam until October 2, pairing the ongoing international exhibition with a packed day two agenda across two stages focusing on practical solutions and future trends, with sessions designed to foster collaboration and innovation. Subjects include Workforce Development: Building the Next Generation of Maritime Professionals, and Regulatory Compliance in Maritime Logistics, a discussion on navigating the complex regulatory landscape, with insights into international standards and best practices for compliance.

About Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.