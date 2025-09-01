NIO opens its first NIO Hub in the UAE, located on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

The all-in-one facility offers test drives, new car delivery, aftersales support, and lifestyle experiences under one roof.

NIO Café operated by local brand Orto brings a uniquely Emirati hospitality touch to the premium EV experience.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: NIO, a global leader in premium smart electric vehicles, has officially opened its first NIO Hub in the UAE, located on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. Differing from existing NIO House or Space concepts, NIO Hub brings together every essential user touchpoint under one roof: from product showcases and test drives to new car delivery, aftersales reception, and lifestyle engagement. NIO Hub serves as a fully integrated ecosystem designed to offer a seamless journey for both new and existing users.

Strategically located on one of Dubai’s busiest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, NIO Hub is positioned adjacent to other leading automotive brands. The highly visible location reinforces NIO’s presence in the UAE’s premium smart mobility segment and signals its commitment to competing at the highest level in the electric vehicle market.

“NIO Hub | Dubai represents an important step in our regional journey. It is more than just a retail concept - it’s a complete ecosystem that reflects our vision of smart, user-centric mobility, offering customers not just vehicles, but a premium, integrated lifestyle experience. Choosing Sheikh Zayed Road for our first NIO Hub in the UAE was intentional. It's a statement of confidence and ambition, placing us alongside the world’s top automotive brands and signals our commitment to this dynamic and rapidly evolving market,” said Mohammed Maktari, Chief Executive Officer, NIO MENA.

Designed by NIO’s global in-house space design team, NIO Hub offers a refined, tech-forward environment. The 772-square-meter facility includes a 433-square-meter showroom and a 339-square-meter delivery center, with space to display up to five vehicles and three handover bays for smooth, personalized user deliveries. The facility also features consultation rooms, an aftersales reception, and a NIO Power experience zone, highlighting NIO’s innovations in charging and battery swapping solutions.

At the heart of the NIO Hub experience is the NIO Café, operated by Orto - a contemporary Emirati brand founded in 2022. Known for curating environments that inspire connection and creativity, Orto Café brings its signature CoffeeLounge concept to life within the NIO Hub. Rooted in a vision to elevate local talent and foster meaningful collaboration, Orto Café offers more than exceptional coffee - it serves as a refined meeting ground where communities are nurtured and local brands celebrated, in alignment with NIO’s commitment to championing creativity and culture from within the region.

“The launch of the NIO Hub is a proud milestone for us in the UAE. It brings together every aspect of the NIO experience; technology, service, hospitality, and community, in one unified destination. We have already succeeded in setting new standards of smart electric mobility in the UAE and look forward to deepening our relationship with new and existing users through our new landmark facility,” said Roberto Lopes Da Silva, General Manager, NIO UAE.

Marked by a strong sense of momentum and ambition, the launch underscores NIO’s drive to shape the future of smart, sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond. NIO Hub sets the stage for the brand’s expansion across the region, affirming its vision to lead the transformation of premium electric mobility through innovation, transparency, and user-centric excellence.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,900+ patents by July 2025 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

