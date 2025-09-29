Dubai, UAE – In a market filled with formulaic hotel experiences, Shaza Hotels stands out for creating properties that immerse guests in the cultural and emotional fabric of their destinations.

Every Shaza hotel draws inspiration from the ancient Silk Route. It is envisioned not just as accommodation, but as a statement in architecture, a guest favourite, and a commercially sound investment for owners.

Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, “At Shaza, our ambition isn’t to replicate, it’s to redefine. Each hotel is crafted to be a signature destination, remembered by guests and valued by owners. Our approach to growth is about making distinctive properties and working with visionary partners who appreciate authenticity over imitation."

The brand’s identity is shaped by two guiding principles, authenticity and performance. Each project is rooted in the traditions of the region while delivering strong market presence and measurable results.

Whether set in the heart of a city or a tranquil resort environment, Shaza’s projects adapt with ease while maintaining their unique spirit. Interiors, services and experiences are always tailored to reflect the local context.

Shaza Hotels offers developers a rare proposition. It combines boutique personality with global expertise. The leadership team brings years of experience from international hospitality giants, with strengths in development, operations, revenue strategy and marketing. The result is a brand that commands attention and delivers long-term value.

As travel preferences shift towards meaningful experiences, Shaza continues to expand with purpose, offering hotels that are both culturally rich and commercially compelling.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide.