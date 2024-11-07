Sharjah – Sharjah Taxi took part in the UITP (International Association of Public Transport) Global Summit, the premier global event in the field of transport, held this year in Singapore. The summit brought together Heads of Transport Authorities and Professionals from the mobility sector to discuss future solutions and ideas for enhancing operational systems, exchange knowledge on best practices for improving passenger experience, and advance smart transport solutions in alignment with modern-day demands.

The summit was attended by Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, Moustafa Shalabi, Acting Director of Operations at Osool Transport Solutions, and Adel Al Ali, Acting Manager of Sharjah Taxi.

On the sidelines of the conference, the participating delegation met with Ms. Renée Amilcar, President of the International Association of Public Transport, as well as Mr. Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General of the association. The delegation attended numerous workshops, sessions, and meetings to learn about the latest technologies in the taxi and public transport sector through field visits to companies and entities participating in the conference. These visits aimed to study global best practices in this field with the goal of developing the taxi system in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Khalid Al Kindi stated: “Our participation in the UITP Global Summit represents a significant strategic step in strengthening the international standing of Sharjah Taxi. It provides an invaluable opportunity to exchange experiences and insights with global leaders in the transport sector.”

Al Kindi further emphasized that the company’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to achieving the highest levels of efficiency in transport services, adopting global best practices to enhance passenger experiences, and applying sustainability principles. “This participation is pivotal in driving innovation within Sharjah Taxi and ensuring we remain aligned with global developments in this vital sector.”

The summit serves as a global gathering for transport and mobility specialists, where the latest advancements in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and sustainability are discussed and showcased.

It is noteworthy that Sharjah Taxi is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.