SHARJAH, UAE: – Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has signed an agreement with SAP to adopt RISE with SAP, marking a major milestone in its corporate drive toward advanced modernization within the energy sector. The initiative supports Sharjah’s long-term strategy to enhance operational excellence and sustainability under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of SNOC.

The deployment represents a unified digital foundation that connects SNOC’s upstream, operations, supply chain, finance, and human resources functions under one intelligent system. Leveraging SAP’s deep expertise in oil and gas, SNOC aims to increase operational agility and build a robust platform for innovation and production growth across its upstream portfolio.

H.E. Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of SNOC, commented: “SNOC’s agreement with SAP marks an important step in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to enhance efficiency, transparency, and data-driven performance across our operations. This initiative reflects Sharjah’s commitment to innovation and sustainable energy leadership, ensuring that SNOC continues to contribute effectively to the emirate’s energy security and economic prosperity.”

Under the agreement, SNOC will deploy SAP’s comprehensive suite of AI-powered cloud solutions, including SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition and the SAP Business Technology Platform, alongside industry-specific applications for upstream contracts management, hydrocarbon accounting, and asset optimization. The modernization will also integrate workforce and environmental solutions through SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for environment management, complemented by advanced analytics via SAP Analytics Cloud. Together, these technologies will strengthen efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making across SNOC’s upstream operations.

Hala Alhashmi, IT Manager at SNOC, added: “SNOC is proud to launch its digital transformation journey powered by SAP’s cloud solutions. More than a system upgrade, this marks the creation of a modern technology landscape that drives innovation, agility and growth and elevates the way we operate. By empowering our people and enhancing operational resilience, we’re building the foundation for long-term success and future value.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, said: “SNOC’s adoption of RISE with SAP is a powerful example of how national energy leaders are driving digital advancement across the UAE. SAP’s industry-specific cloud and AI capabilities will help SNOC achieve higher efficiency and sustainable performance, reinforcing Sharjah’s position at the forefront of intelligent energy operations.”

SNOC’s transformation aligns with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, innovation-driven economy, positioning the country’s energy sector at the forefront of this agenda.

About Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC)

SNOC is government-owned and the oil and gas industry executive arm of the emirate, under the auspices of the Petroleum Department of Sharjah. Established in 2010, SNOC owns and manages Sharjah onshore oil and gas assets and is the main supplier of gas in the emirate. It manages a diversified energy portfolio, covering upstream, midstream, trading and energy transition. In addition to exploration activities in collaboration with international petroleum entities, SNOC has completed a strategic underground gas storage project to ensure a consistent and reliable energy supply. SNOC has also declared its net-zero ambitions that include several initiatives, such as renewables (solar) and CCS research. For further information, please visit: www.snoc.ae

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

