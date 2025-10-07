Sharjah – In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the sponsorship of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Education Academy announced, in conjunction with World Teachers’ Day, the launch of 100 scholarships for the Master of Education in Teacher Leadership and Master of Education in Educational Leadership programs for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This initiative comes as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Sharjah Media City and Sharjah Education Academy during the fourth edition of the International Arabic Teachers’ Forum, reflecting Shams’ strong commitment to its social responsibility in supporting sustainable development in the Emirate and contributing to building an integrated knowledge-based society that embodies Sharjah’s aspirations across various sectors. This commitment is particularly evident in its support for developing educational competencies and preparing future leaders in the education sector to meet contemporary needs and enhance the quality of education at both the local and national levels.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Education Academy and Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, stated: “This initiative embodies the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at empowering educational professionals and enhancing the quality of education in the Emirate. It underscores Sharjah Media City’s steadfast commitment to this vision and its efforts to foster community partnerships that support educational development.”

“This support announced on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day reflects a shared belief between the Academy and Shams in the importance of preparing future-ready educational leaders, individuals capable of driving positive change in their learning environments and equipped to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the education sector,” she added.

On his part, H.E. Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), stated: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the quality of education, and in recognition of Shams’ belief that investing in education is an investment in the future, we are proud to sponsor 100 master’s scholarships. This initiative reaffirms our steadfast commitment to supporting educational professionals and developing leaders capable of making a positive impact within their learning environments.

“It also reflects Shams’ dedication to strengthening its role as a strategic community partner in advancing education and aligns with our vision and mission to empower individuals, support the knowledge economy, and foster creativity as key pillars for building a generation ready to meet rapid global changes and shape a brighter future for our nation’s youth,” he added.

The Master of Education in Teacher Leadership program, developed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, Finland, is designed for teachers aspiring to take on middle leadership roles or enhance their classroom practice. It integrates cutting-edge educational research to enable participants to strengthen their capacity to provide middle or informal leadership within their schools, implement innovative teaching strategies, and drive instructional improvement at the classroom and curriculum levels.

Meanwhile, the Master of Education in Educational Leadership, developed in partnership with the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto, Canada, integrates advanced research in educational leadership. It empowers secondary school leaders and education system leaders to motivate, manage, and evaluate large-scale educational improvement efforts in their schools or systems. Applicants may enroll in the program either as a standalone two-year track (four semesters) or as a one-year track (two semesters) if they already hold a relevant diploma.

All programs at Sharjah Education Academy are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, ensuring that students receive qualifications recognized for their compliance with both national and international quality standards.

