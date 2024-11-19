Sharjah- The Board of Directors of Sharjah Holding has convened to review the company's robust performance throughout 2024 and to outline strategic initiatives that will enhance the emirate's position as a premier destination for residents and investors alike.

Under the leadership of Chairman H.E. Waleed Al Sayegh and Vice Chairman Ali Al Abdulla, the board – including members Khalid Bin Butti, Sherif Soliman, Saeed Al Suwaidi, Wassim Rabah and CEO Walid Al Hashemi – conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the company's achievements and financial results.

H.E. Al Sayegh commended the management team's exceptional performance, particularly highlighting their commitment to excellence in project delivery and sustainable development practices.

He emphasised the company's continued focus on innovative initiatives that enhance community welfare and contribute significantly to Sharjah's economic growth.

The board reviewed the sustained success of the Matajer neighbourhood shopping centres and discussed ambitious expansion plans. Special attention was paid to the prestigious Al Zahia residential development, which has emerged as a benchmark for luxury community living in the emirate.

Sharjah Holding CEO Walid Al Hashemi said: "The unwavering support of our board inspires us to reach new heights in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"Our commitment to sustainable development and community well-being continues to drive our success in creating outstanding value for all stakeholders."

The meeting also examined various initiatives designed to strengthen Sharjah's appeal as a destination for residence, tourism and commerce, reinforcing the company's position as a key contributor to the emirate's comprehensive development strategy.

Sharjah Holding, established in 2008, represents a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

The company specialises in developing integrated communities that offer exceptional quality of life and investment opportunities, aligned with the emirate's vision for sustainable growth.