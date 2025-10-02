Sharjah: As part of its commitment to innovation and empowering human capital, Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched the "Sahim" electronic suggestion system. The initiative aims to transform employee ideas into tangible achievements and foster a culture of creativity and continuous improvement within the workplace.

Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief officer- Executive Office at Sharjah Asset Management, said: “The launch of the 'Sahim' system reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and empowering employees as the key human capital in our journey of continuous development. It also encourages positive competition and motivates staff to contribute to improving the work environment and enhancing our services ultimately adding value to both the company and the wider community in the Emirate of Sharjah.”

Al Houti added: “The 'Sahim' employee suggestion system has been designed to provide an interactive space that encourages employees to express themselves and be creative.

We are committed to reviewing every suggestion with accuracy, fairness, and transparency, and to rewarding ideas that make a real difference. Our goal is for every employee to feel that their voice is heard and that their ideas can create a tangible impact.”

Submission, Evaluation, and Rewards Mechanism

The system invites all employees to submit their ideas across various areas, including improving internal processes, proposing initiatives that reduce costs and enhance the quality of services delivered to stakeholders. It also focuses on promoting employee safety and well-being, and encouraging technological innovations that align with future trends.

Employees can easily submit their suggestions through the Sahim suggestion platform, where proposals are regularly reviewed to ensure maximum benefit is achieved.

A specialized committee, comprising a group of executive directors from the company's key sectors, is responsible for carefully and transparently reviewing all submitted suggestions. The most impactful and feasible ideas are selected and rewarded with valuable cash and in-kind prizes, in addition to non-monetary incentives such as public recognition and professional development opportunities. This approach reinforces a culture of excellence and encourages active participation and creativity among employees.

The platform provides all employees with a transparent and user-friendly space to express their ideas, with both monetary and non-monetary rewards allocated for implementable proposals serving as an added incentive for engagement and innovation.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company strives to fulfill its vision of enhancing economic and social development and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and promoting social responsibility by optimizing the use of resources, meeting the needs of Sharjah’s community, and ensuring their long-term well-being.