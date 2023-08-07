Waleed Al Sayegh: voco Hotel is a qualitative addition to the company's portfolio in the hospitality sector and enhances the tourism industry in the emirate

Haitham Mattar: voco Sharjah reinforces the presence and first launch of the group in the emirate and will provide distinguished hospitality experiences to its visitors

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, have announced the signing of a management agreement to bring a voco hotel to Sharjah, UAE. The new hotel is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of Sharjah's tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world.

As the first IHG hotel in the Emirate, the voco hotel aims to open in 2027. It will comprise 191 rooms, helping boost Sharjah's offering as one of the top destinations in the region. The hotel will be located in a prime position near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club on the Al Dhaid-Masafi Road, and will offer convenient access to Sharjah International Airport. As part of a masterplan encompassing retail spaces, offices, and SAM's headquarters, the vibrant mixed-use environment is expected to attract tourists, business, and corporate guests.

voco Sharjah aims to redefine premium hospitality in the Emirate and will offer rooms and suites with a bold, distinctive identity, providing guests with a comfortable and memorable experience. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant catering to the culinary preferences of guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and rejuvenating pool and spa facilities. The all-new voco will also feature around 5,000 square feet of versatile meeting spaces for conferences, events, and business gatherings.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, said: "We are pleased to partner with one of the world's leading hotel companies to launch the hospitality brand "voco" in Sharjah". He stressed that the new voco Hotel will be a qualitative addition to the company's portfolio in the hospitality sector and will add value to the overall tourism industry in the emirate, as Sharjah Asset Management diligently seeks to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting and accelerating economic sustainability.”

Al Sayegh pointed out that through its extensive tourism offers, the Emirate of Sharjah has succeeded in strengthening its position on the regional tourism map, leading to an increasing demand for high-quality hospitality options.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts India, Middle East and Africa, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partner, Sharjah Asset Management, for IHG's debut in the Emirates and bring our premium brand, voco, to the city. This milestone is significant as we are committed to expanding our presence in key regional markets, including the UAE. Sharjah is a fast-emerging tourist destination with its natural and manmade landscapes and diverse tourism offerings – we are delighted to enhance the experience of travellers visiting the Emirate by offering world-class hospitality through our well-loved brand, voco. The new voco Sharjah is a perfect fit for the market and is set to redefine hotel stays in the Emirate. We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international guests when we open the doors to this beautiful and unique hotel in 2027."

Introduced in 2018, voco Hotels is not only IHG's newest premium brand but is also on track to become the fastest-growing in the company's history. The brand has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (EMEAA). As a distinctive lifestyle brand, voco offers guests a premium experience, combining an individual hotel's informality and charm with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. The new voco Sharjah will complement several recent voco brand signings across the region, including Riyadh, Cairo, and Beirut.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah and is dedicated to developing innovative investment systems that seek to create a prosperous, competitive and vibrant economy. It aims to achieve diversification and financial stability to make the Emirate of Sharjah a global city and a preferred investment destination.

Sharjah Asset Management's portfolio comprises four main sectors: banking, oil and gas, transportation and industry. The company owns four important projects: Souq Al Jubail, Al Saja'a Industrial Oasis (ASIO), Souq Al Haraj, and Souq Al Hamriya. The company has also invested in joint ventures with leading UAE and regional companies, including Air Arabia, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Dana Gas and Sudatel Telecom Group. Many prestigious national and international organisations have recognised and rewarded Sharjah Asset Management.

