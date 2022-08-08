94% of the CoE graduates said that they were satisfied with their educational experience at ADU and 86% noted that they are currently working or studying in an area relevant to their studies

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As of 2022, the College of Engineering (CoE) at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), one of the largest engineering colleges in the UAE, has awarded 4,940 degrees and graduated 4,770 engineers. Of these graduates, 32% are female and 36% are Emiratis, which reiterates ADU’s diverse body of students and its commitment to working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda in empowering and enabling both nationals and women in the workforce.

Graduates range from the construction sector (33%) to the Industrial Sector (25%), the Electrical and Computing sector (21%) and the Engineering and Project Management sector (20%), reflecting ADU’s dedication in ensuring students have access to a well-rounded academic experience that empowers them to grow in various specializations, succeed and prepare for their future careers. 94% of the CoE graduates said that they were satisfied with their educational experience at ADU and 86% noted that they are currently working or studying in an area relevant to their studies.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering said: “As one of the region’s leading academic institutions, Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates.”

Sheibani added: “Abu Dhabi University provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and training opportunities that fosters innovation and spurs leading research that has had a proven track record and impact on the community and beyond. With a finger on the pulse of tomorrow’s market needs, ADU equips graduates with the tools and resources they need to become influential leaders of the future.”

According to the Global Employability Ranking and Survey 2022 (GEURS), ADU ranked best for employability in the UAE and third in the Arab world. Employers of the College graduates include ADNOC, Etihad Airways, ADDC, Schlumberger, GAL, Transco, Borouge, and AD Ports Group as some of their notable employers.

The College of Engineering (CoE) at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest engineering college in the UAE. The College offers a range of engineering and technology programs at undergraduate and postgraduate level, with new and innovative programs being introduced on an ongoing basis.

In recent news, ADU’s CoE has launched four new concentrations for Fall 2022 as part of its ongoing investment in preparing its students for their future careers. The new concentrations include Big Data Analytics and Web and Mobile Application Development under the BSc in Software Engineering and Cybersecurity and Game Development under BSc in IT. Accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) in the UAE, the new concentrations seek to equip students with the required skills to best prepare them for the twenty-first century's most in-demand jobs and fastest-growing occupational fields.

CoE Programs offered at ADU are developed according to the best standards of international professional bodies such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, the American Societies of Civil Engineers, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Biomedical Engineering Society, and the Association for Computing Machinery.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/