Dubai - Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm behind some of Dubai’s most iconic lifestyle, leisure, and hospitality destinations, has appointed Omnicom Group as its fully integrated marketing and communications partner. This milestone partnership underscores Shamal’s commitment to marketing and communications as a strategic growth driver, while setting a new benchmark for integration in the region.

Following a rigorous multi-agency review, Omnicom was selected for its ability to deliver a unified, technology-enabled model aligned with Shamal’s long-term business ambitions.

The partnership unites capabilities from across the Omnicom network, including Impact BBDO/Proximity for creative, content and technology, OMD for media and performance, and Impact Porter Novelli for strategic communications and PR, into a single, tailored solution aligned with Shamal’s ambitions.

This partnership marks an acceleration in how Shamal builds, measures, and scales brand experiences, powered by AI, unified data, and a more integrated strategic framework.

This cross-functional team is designed to deliver unified brand strategy, data-driven insights, and agile execution across every consumer and stakeholder touchpoint.

The appointment, consolidated into a single, strategic partnership, reflects both the scale of Shamal’s vision and the discipline of its approach.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said: “At Shamal, we believe that trust, reputation, and consistent storytelling are central to long-term value creation. As we accelerate our growth journey, marketing and communications are not only a reflection of our ambition but a driver of business performance. This partnership with Omnicom represents a decisive investment in how we shape belief in Shamal’s vision, build stronger connections with stakeholders, and deliver sustainable business outcomes”.

Dani Richa, Chairman and CEO, Impact BBDO Group of Companies added: "This partnership sets a new benchmark for integration. We have built a solution designed specifically for Shamal’s ambitions that brings together media, creative content, PR, performance, and data as one cohesive engine, working together from day one. This team thinks holistically, moves quickly, and delivers real business results. Shamal is a visionary client and this is a visionary model to match. It’s a new standard for how modern brands can move with agility while staying aligned to a core strategy."

Omnicom’s track record with global and regional brands of repute was a key factor in its selection, ensuring Shamal benefits from international best practice combined with local market understanding. This step also reflects Shamal’s continued investment in its marketing and communications function, including the strengthening of its senior team.

The integrated partnership will support Shamal’s growing portfolio of destinations and communities, including Naïa Island Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai, Dubai Harbour and Baccarat Hotel & Residences, Five Guys and more as the company continues to curate extraordinary experiences and mirror Dubia’s ambition, spirit and energy.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit, and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

For more information visit www.shamal.com

Shamal LinkedIn: @shamalholding

Shamal IG: @shamalholding

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a global leader in marketing communications, offering a broad range of services including advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations, and specialty communications. Through its agencies, Omnicom serves a diverse range of clients in over 100 countries worldwide, helping them build their brands and grow their businesses. Omnicom's portfolio includes many of the most recognized and respected agencies in the industry, and it is committed to delivering creative excellence and innovation to meet the evolving needs of clients.

For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.