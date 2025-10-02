Dubai: Shamal Holding and Marriott International Inc. announced a signed agreement to bring EDITION branded residences and a hotel to Dubai Harbour. Set to be completed in 2029, The Dubai Beach EDITION will combine EDITION’s signature taste-making design, innovation, and consistent, excellent service, redefining luxury living and hospitality in one of Dubai’s most iconic seafront destinations.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, commented: "With The Dubai Beach EDITION, we are introducing something truly special to Dubai. This luxury beachfront destination will feature the brand’s first residences in the region. EDITION is defined by its timeless elegance, refined modernity, and ability to create spaces that are both intimate and distinctive. These qualities reflect the spirit of Dubai: sophisticated, cosmopolitan, and always forward-looking. In collaboration with Marriott International, we are curating a destination that will stand out globally and further elevate Dubai as a world-class city for both travellers and residents."

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “The launch of The Dubai Beach EDITION development is an exciting addition to our growing luxury portfolio in Dubai. With best-in-class design, bespoke experiences, and a bold sense of place, this project will reimagine what modern luxury can be for travellers and residents seeking unique and exceptional experiences in the city. We look forward to working with Shamal Holding to enhance the standard of luxury hospitality and living in the city with this milestone project.”

Marking the debut of EDITION residences in the Middle East, The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION is set to usher in a new, refreshing benchmark of luxury lifestyle hospitality, building on Marriott’s global leadership in branded residential development. With plans to feature 165 two-three-and four-bedroom apartments, each residence will be crafted to embody the brand’s signature blend of contemporary luxury and refined simplicity, reflective of the surrounding destination. Residents will indulge in a suite of elevated resort amenities and services.

The beachfront development is also anticipated to include The Dubai Beach EDITION hotel planned to feature 185 rooms and suites with unobstructed sea views. True to the brand’s refined ethos, the resort is set to present a collection of distinctive culinary experiences.

The Dubai Beach EDITION and The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION will be located at Dubai Harbour, an iconic coastal destination that brings together luxury residences, hospitality, retail, and dining into a one-of-a-kind elevated maritime lifestyle experience. Set in close proximity to a private stretch of golden-hued beach, this destination perfectly blends beachfront living with urban vibrancy and breathtaking sea views.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit, and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities “all under one roof,” each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 21 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como, Italy.