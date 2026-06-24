To power the next phase of enterprise AI workforces

New cognitive layer enables autonomous AI teams to retain business context, prioritise knowledge, and operate more efficiently across enterprise workflows

Shaffra, a Saudi-based enterprise AI company building autonomous AI workforce infrastructure for governments and large organisations, has launched Subconscious AI at The Shaffra Convergence in Riyadh. Introduced before senior government representatives, enterprise leaders, investors, and technology stakeholders, Subconscious AI marks a major step in Shaffra’s vision to move enterprise AI beyond chatbots and copilots toward intelligent AI workforces that can operate with memory, context, and governance inside real organisations.

Subconscious AI has been developed as the cognitive intelligence layer within Shaffra’s Enterprise AI Workforce Platform. It enables autonomous AI teams to remember what matters, prioritise relevant knowledge, and reason with stronger business context by creating a continuously updated layer of organisational intelligence. Instead of repeatedly processing full historical data, AI employees can access the most relevant information in real time, improving efficiency, continuity, and decision support across complex enterprise workflows.

The launch also showcased how Subconscious AI will support Shaffra’s expanding portfolio of enterprise AI roles. The current portfolio includes AI sales agents, receptionists, and project managers, with more than 20 additional AI roles scheduled for launch in September 2026. These roles are designed to help organisations deploy governed AI employees across sales, operations, finance, HR, customer service, and knowledge management.

“The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by chatbots or copilots, but by AI systems that can operate with memory, context and accountability inside real organisations,” said Alharith Alatawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shaffra. “Subconscious AI is built for this shift. It gives autonomous AI teams the ability to retain what matters, prioritise business knowledge, and act with stronger organisational context. This is what makes AI practical, governed and valuable at enterprise scale.”

Shaffra is expanding its footprint beyond Saudi Arabia, with services now reaching selected Asian and European markets, alongside continued growth across Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. The company is backed by leading regional and international investors, including stc, Omantel, and global technology leaders, having raised more than $10 million to accelerate the development of enterprise AI technologies and autonomous workforce platforms.

The launch of Subconscious AI reflects Shaffra’s belief that the future of enterprise AI is not about replacing human expertise but increasing its impact. As organisations adopt autonomous AI teams, competitive advantage will come from leaders and employees who know how to combine human judgment with AI systems that can remember, prioritise, and execute within real business operations.

About Shaffra

Shaffra is a Saudi-based Enterprise AI Workforce Platform that enables organizations to design, deploy, govern, and orchestrate Autonomous AI Teams across business operations. The platform combines AI workforce engineering, enterprise knowledge intelligence, multi-agent orchestration, governance infrastructure, and operational decision-making into a unified system for scaling intelligence across the enterprise. Shaffra helps organizations move beyond chatbots and copilots toward governed, measurable, and autonomous AI employees capable of supporting real operational roles across the business.