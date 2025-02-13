Saudi German Hospital - Dammam (SGH Dammam) has been awarded the prestigious HIMSS Stage 6 Certification, further cementing its position as a pioneer in digital healthcare transformation in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The certification awarded by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) recognises SGH Dammam’s advanced implementation of electronic medical records (EMR) and digital infrastructure. This achievement highlights the hospital’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative, patient-centric technology. By earning this recognition, SGH Dammam reaffirms its commitment to enhancing patient safety, streamlining operations, and delivering high-quality medical care through cutting-edge digital solutions.

Commenting on this recognition, Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated: “We are incredibly proud to be awarded the HIMSS Stage 6 certification. This certification validates our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare by utilising technology for the benefit of our patients and the broader community. This achievement demonstrates our ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, tech-enabled healthcare solutions that prioritise safety, efficiency, and exceptional patient care.”

With the HIMSS Stage 6 certification, SGH Dammam continues to set the standard for digital healthcare transformation. The integration of advanced technologies has enhanced clinical workflows, improved decision-making, and elevated patient safety. SGH Dammam’s commitment to embracing these innovations ensures that patients enjoy a streamlined, efficient healthcare experience focused on their well-being.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com